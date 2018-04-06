World Health Day: 5 Foods To Keep Your Eyes Healthy

7th April is celebrated as the World Health Day. This year the theme for World Health Day is 'Universal health coverage: everyone, everywhere'. With the increased use of smart phones, screen time and poor nutrition, we are somewhere taking our health for granted. Our eye health is greatly affected with all the unhealthy modern habits. Poor nutrition is not just affecting our vision but our overall eye health. There are certain nutrients which are required for good vision. Some of them may include Lutein, Zeaxanthin, Beta-carotene, vitamin A, zinc, vitamin C, Vitamin E, omega-3 fatty acid, etc. If your diet lacks all these nutrients, perhaps it is time to revamp your diet.

Here are 5 foods you must include in your diet for healthy eyes.

1. Okra

Okra is loaded with beta-carotene, it contains zeaxanthin and lutein,all of these nutrients are essential for maintaining good vision. It also has decent amount of vitamin C that helps in maintaining overall eye health.

2. Apricots

Boasting of a high beta carotene content, apricots are one of the healthiest fruits you can add to your diet. Regular intake of nutrients such as vitamin C and E, zinc and copper- all found in apricots - can reduce the risk of macular degeneration, and promote good vision.

3. Broccoli

The cruciferous wonder is a storehouse of health benefits difficult to count on fingers. Broccoli is rich in lutein, an antioxidant that promotes eye health. The fiber rich vegetable also contains vitamin C and beta-carotene along with lutein and zeaxanthin, all of which promote eye health.

4. Fish

Eating fish regularly may do wonders for your eyesight. The rich content of omega-3 acids can prevent the chances of macular degeneration, a disorder that causes vision loss in the elderly population.

5. Nuts and Seeds

It wasn't for anything that your mother chased you around to tuck in your daily fill of nuts and seeds. Nuts like almonds and walnuts are rich source of mineral zinc and vitamin E. Vitamin E is a very essential nutrient to build good eye sight. The nutrient also helps slowing the process of macular degeneration.