Women Who Start Menstruating Or Hit Their Menopause Early Could Be At Greater Risk of Heart Attack Women who start menstruating earlier could be at a greater risk of facing a heart attack or stroke, the risk prevails even for the women who enter their menopause before 47

For the study, the scientists examined the data from a long-term health survey in Britain that monitored and tested more than a quarter of a million women from 2006 to 2016.

The average age of women participants was 56 when monitoring began. More than four-fifths had been pregnant, and nearly half had two children. On average, they started having their periods at 13, and had their first child at 26.The findings revealed that in 2016, about two-thirds of the women had gone through menopause, at an average age of 50.



Women who began menstruating earlier i.e before the age of 12 were at 10 percent greater risk, compared to those who were 13 or older when they had their first period.

For those who went through menopause before the age of 47, the risk for cardiovascular disease rose by 33 percent, and for stroke alone by 42 percent.

Miscarriages and stillbirth upped the risk by 6 percent and a hysterectomy was associated with a 20 percent higher chance of developing heart disease, the team found.

The authors cautioned, that the findings are not trying to uncover the link and state a causal effect between reproductive factors and cardiovascular diseases, but the data does strengthen the association, and suggest that women with premature reproductive cycles or a history of adverse events should be frequently screened for heart trouble and conditions .



While it is important to provide all the possible medical care and attention required by the heart patient especially after a stroke, a right diet can go a long way in keeping your heart going strong. Here are some heart friendly foods that you must include in your diet-



1. Oats



Oats have been known to contain a type of fibre that helps in binding bile acids and expel them from the body. These bile acids are made from cholesterol. So include more and more oats in your daily diet and find creative ways to add more fun to the usual ones.



2. Flaxseeds



Flaxseeds are rich in healthy fats, which is known Omega-3 fatty acids, fibre and phytoestrogens and all of these help in boosting heart health. It is best to soak flaxseeds or grind them before consuming for better results.



3. Legumes



Legumes are rich sources of antioxidants, fibre and proteins. They are also a great source to get your folate requirement from and also help in increasing platelet activity.



4. Nuts



A handful of nuts daily will help keep your heart strong as they have high amounts of unsaturated fats that are good for your heart as they help in reducing inflammation of the arteries.









