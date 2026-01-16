What McDonald's Thinks We Will Be Eating And Drinking In 2026

Global fast-food giant McDonald's has offered a glimpse into what might become the biggest food trends of the year - and the predictions come straight from the top. McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski recently took to Instagram to share his predictions for what people will want to eat and drink in 2026. He says these trends aren't random guesses - he claims his picks for last year (like protein and sauces) came true - so he feels pretty confident about these new ones too.

1. Fibre Drinks and Foods

The first trend Kempczinski highlighted is fibre. He said, simply: "Fibre is going to be big" in 2026.

That might sound funny, fibre isn't exactly glamorous, but more people lately are interested in foods and drinks that help digestion and gut health. Think of beverages that feel refreshing but also make you feel good afterwards, or snacks that sneak in nutrients your body loves.

2. Sweet and Spicy Together

The second trend Kempczinski expects to grow is the mix of sweet and spicy flavours. He told followers: "Sweet and spicy together is going to be a big food trend."

This is the kind of combo where something sugary is paired with a bit of heat, as honey is drizzled over spicy bites. Fast-food brands have already started trying this on menus, and Kempczinski thinks it will get even bigger this year.

3. Drinks That Are More Than Just Drinks

Lastly, Kempczinski said to expect a lot of beverage innovation in 2026. In his words: "You're going to see a lot of beverage innovation."

That means drinks won't just be cola and coffee anymore. Expect fun new combinations, unexpected flavours, and drinks that feel like part of the meal experience itself. Some chains are even opening cafes focused on drink menus.

What It All Means

According to McDonald's CEO, 2026 will be about small upgrades that make food and drink more interesting, enjoyable and - in some cases - a little better for you. Whether it's a fibre-packed refreshment, a sauce with a spicy kick, or a creative new beverage on the menu, food is expected to keep evolving in playful, taste-led ways.