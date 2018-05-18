Weight Loss: Top 6 Easy Dietary Changes That Burn Belly Fat Quicker

Highlights Belly fat is a problem area for most people and doesn't go away quickly. Diet low in fibre and rich in carbs tends to lead to more belly fat. Drinking water before meals will make you eat lesser calories.

Here are some diet changes you can make to burn belly fat quicker:

Weight loss and belly fat isn't a cake walk and we are all aware about this. The fat accumulated on the belly is a problem area for many of us and it is safe to say that many of us find it very difficult to lose belly fat. However, it's not an impossible goal and by making small lifestyle and dietary changes, you can achieve a flat belly. Obviously, the change won't happen overnight and any changes that you incorporate in your daily schedule will have to be followed in a disciplined manner, without any cheat days. Besides doing certain exercises, which focus on your tummy fat, you can also make some changes in your daily eating habits and meals, which can effectively help burn belly fat.

1. Add more protein to your diet: A low protein-diet has been linked to a greater gain of abdominal fat. A diet that is high in proteins promotes satiety and prevents frequent snacking urges, as well as keeps the metabolic rate high, which allows the body to burn more calories. Foods like eggs, chicken, turkey, tofu, lentils, etc, supply the body with good amounts of high-quality proteins.

2. Reduce intake of refined carbohydrates and sugary foods: A restriction of your daily carbohydrate is one of the most effective techniques control belly fat. Refined carbohydrates like the ones present in pizzas and pastas must especially be eliminated from your diet, as these are the obvious culprits that cause belly fat. Similarly, sugary foods and drinks are bad for your body, not just because they make you pile on weight, but also because they increase bad cholesterol in blood.

3. Eat more foods rich in fibre: Diets which are low in fibre lead to weight gain. Fibre-rich foods help in regulating hunger hormones and keep your blood sugar levels stable. Increasing the intake of foods rich in soluble fibre in particular is very effective in fighting accumulation of belly fat. Fibrous vegetables include cauliflower, broccoli, Brussel sprouts, peas, lentils, black beans, etc.

4. Drink water before meals: Drinking water before your meals can make you eat lesser number of calories during the meals. Drinking warm water with honey first thing in the morning can also help you fight belly fat.

5. Load up on probiotics and prebiotics: Having the right kind of gut bacteria can help you fight a number of diseases, but did you know that it can also help you fight belly fat. Load up on prebiotic and probiotic foods to populate your digestive system with the right kind of bacteria. Probiotic foods like yogurt, kefir, pickles and prebiotic foods like onions, garlic, bananas, oats, etc can help you fight belly fat.

6. Avoid store-bought 'fruit juices': All packaged and store-bough 'fruit' juices contain lots of sugar in them. They are as evil as sodas and other sugary drinks and foods. Instead squeeze juice from fresh fruits and drink these instead.

Apart from these, try and maintain a regular sleep schedule and try to keep the levels of daily stress under control. An erratic sleep and high stress have also been linked to high belly fat. Consuming foods and drinks which calm you down and help boost your mood are also great to help you along in fight with belly fat.



