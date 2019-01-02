Weight Loss: This Mixed Vegetable Soup May Help Boost Metabolism

Winters are here in full swing and the joy of indulging in our favourite delights is at its peak at present - thanks to the dip in temperature, making the culinary experience even more enticing. However, with all those binge-sessions, come a heavy dose of calories, which needs to be monitored in order to keep a check on one's weight. If you wish to make the most of winter season and watch out your weight at the same time, bring mixed vegetable soup to your rescue. This heavenly soup will not only please your palate, but will also keep your health in check.



Made with a melange of various vegetables like carrot, celery, broccoli, peas, beans, coriander, mushrooms and cauliflower, this mixed vegetable soup is replete with health benefiting properties. Loaded with fibre and protein content, the vegetables that are used in making this soup are sure to keep the digestive system in check, further promoting weight loss.

Peas come loaded with protein, which makes you feel full for a longer period of time and keeps untimely cravings at bay. You can have this mixed vegetable soup as your dinner or even as a part of your lunch to give your metabolism a boost.

According to Dr. Shikha Sharma's book, '101 Weight Loss Tips', "Clear vegetable soup and green salad with vinegar or olive oil dressing or a dip made with hung yogurt are healthy and low-fat appetisers."

Adding black pepper to this soup will help in increasing its nutritional value as well. Bring this low-fat yet nutritionally-dense soup to your rescue and lose weight the natural way.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.