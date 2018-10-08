Weight Loss May Cut Breast Cancer Risk For Post-Menopausal Women: 5 Diet Tips For Healthy Weight Loss

Losing weight can help lower the risk of developing breast cancer in the post-menopausal stage, revealed a new study published in the journal CANCER. The researchers of the study claimed that a healthy weight loss may lower risk of developing invasive breast cancer. Participants who gained weight or maintained did not have seem to have any benefit.

"Our study indicates that moderate, relatively short-term weight reduction was associated with a statistically significant reduction in breast cancer risk for postmenopausal women," said co-author Rowan Chlebowski from the City of Hope National Medical Center in Duarte, California.

Previous studies have shown how obesity could be tied to breast cancer. The studies examining whether weight loss might reduce postmenopausal women's risk have provided mixed results.

Information from 61,335 women participating in the World Health Initiative Observational Study were analysed. They had no prior history of breast cancer and had normal mammogram results.

The participant's body weight, height and body mass index were assessed at the start of the study and again three years later.The findings revealed that during an average follow-up of 11.4 years, there were 3,061 new cases of invasive breast cancer diagnosed.

"These are observational results, but they are also supported by randomised clinical trial evidence from the Women's Health Initiative Dietary Modification trial where, in a randomised clinical trial setting, adopting a low-fat dietary pattern that was associated with a similar magnitude of weight loss resulted in a significant improvement in breast cancer overall survival," Chlebowski said.

"These findings, taken together, provide strong correlative evidence that a modest weight loss programme can impact breast cancer," he noted.

Weight loss could prove to be an overwhelming journey for many. In a bid to lose weight soon, one is often lured towards many shortcuts and fad diets. These hasty steps may prove detrimental to your health and are often not sustainable in the long run. Here are some initial and reliable steps towards weight loss you may want to incorporate.

1. Have a balanced diet.

2. Include more fibre rich foods, it keeps you full for long and checks cravings. Oats, leafy greens, vegetables, and fruits are full of fibre

3. Have plenty of protein. Proteins induce satiety and keeps you from bingeing. Eggs, lentils and lean meat are good sources of weight-loss friendly protein

4. Swap unhealthy and processed fats with healthy and good fats like cheese, avocado and olive oil

5. Exercise portion control

6. Do not skip meals

7. Drink plenty of water and fluids

(With inputs IANS)








