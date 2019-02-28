Weight Loss: Here's Why Drinking Enough Water Is So Crucial For Weight Loss

In a bid to lose weight we often try to make many hasty changes in our existing diet. In the midst of all these additions and subtractions we often miss out on some basic factors that are crucial to sustain good health; for instance, drinking enough water. Try and count how many glasses of water you've had today. Is the count any close to 7-8? That is the amount you should be drinking every day, according to experts. Water is essential to carry out so many essential bodily functions, from maintaining health of kidneys, to skin health to ensuring healthy digestion. Did you know, not drinking adequate water may also hamper your weight loss goals severely?

About 60 percent of human body is just water, yet it is always said that you must drink ample water every day; this is because we lose out on a lot of water due to perspiration and urination. Being hydrated is very closely associated with weight loss. Here's how.

Here's How Staying Hydrated Helps Facilitate Weight Loss

1. Sometimes our brain intermixes the signals of thirst and hunger. It makes you feel you are hungry, whereas you are actually just thirsty. Sipping into water, time-to-time helps ensure that you do not take unnecessary calories.

2. Starting your day with a glass of warm water helps cleanse your system. And it has been claimed by many experts that detoxing one's body is very crucial for digestion and weight loss. Adding a teaspoon of honey and lemon juice and drinking this concoction early in the morning helps rev up the body's metabolism naturally. A faster metabolism means you are able to burn calories at a faster rate, thereby aiding weight loss.

(Also Read: Does Aloe Vera Gel Really Help In Shedding Kilos? Here's The Answer)

3. Sipping into water regularly through the day also helps you keep full. If you are full, you would naturally binge less.

Sipping into water regularly through the day also helps you keep full

4. Drinking water or healthy detox beverages also help you avoid eating and drinking extra calories in the form aerated or sugary beverages. Liquid calories are a big contributor to weight gain.

(Also Read: This Tiny Change Could Help Speed Up Your Weight Loss Journey)

If the plain taste of water is getting too monotonous for you, you can add fresh herbs and spices like mint, ajwain or ginger to it and leave it overnight. You can also dunk in some of your favourite fruits and veggies like orange, cucumber, lime and leave it for some hours. Keep sipping into this infused water through the day for natural antioxidant boost.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

