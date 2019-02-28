Does Aloe Vera Gel Really Help In Shedding Kilos? Here's The Answer

Are you one of those who avoid going to house or office parties with the fear of bingeing on unhealthy, junk food and fizzy cocktails? Sick and tired of the stubborn fat around your waist? Exercising and following a fad diet, but no good results? If the answer to all of these questions is a yes, all you need to do is to try this miracle plant, aloe vera! We all know that aloe vera is brimming with many health-promoting properties and is also widely used in beauty treatments. But drinking aloe vera juice may help you lose weight and keep your skin-related problems at bay.

Aloe vera gel comprises about 96% water, organic and inorganic compounds, vitamin A, B, and C, and proteins. Also known as ghritkumari in Hindi, aloe vera helps in detoxifying our digestive tract, especially colon. Moreover, aloe vera is known as a natural laxative; meaning consuming aloe vera regularly gives us a healthy digestive system, which leads to proper functioning of our large intestine, a clean colon, and a happy and healthy tummy. So, there's another reason to start your day with a glass of aloe vera juice to lose weight.

Additionally, did you know that drinking aloe vera juice regularly could improve our metabolism? Yes, that' right! Aloe vera helps in boosting our metabolism and helps in regulating easy bowel movements, which is directly related to weight loss.

Here's How To Make Aloe Vera Juice For Weight Loss:

Things You Need:

One aloe vera leaf

Knife

Blender Or Mixer

Clean Bowl

How To Make Aloe Vera Gel:

Take one aloe vera leaf and cut the ragged edge of the leaf. Make a long, lengthwise slit in the middle of the leaf to peel off the skin. Place the knife right under the rind and slide it along the length of the leaf to pull off the skin. With the help of a spoon, scoop out the gel and put it in a bowl. Make sure you don't scrape the yellow part of the pulp, as it contains toxin. Add some lemon juice to it. Now, take a blender and blend the mix for 30 seconds. Add honey to your juice and drink it.



One must always use fresh aloe vera gel, instead of using store-bought aloe vera gels. Also, consult your doctor before drinking aloe vera juice for weight loss.

