Does Eating Banana Make You Gain Weight? Here's The Answer

If you are trying to lose weight and confused if adding banana can help you in achieving your weight loss goals or not, then we have that answer for you. Bananas are full of nutrients like fibre, potassium, good carbohydrates, vitamin C and many more important vitamins and minerals. They are a breakfast staple in almost every household, as it gives you an instant energy to kick-start your mornings. You must have heard that people who are underweight are often advised to eat bananas to gain weight, but you may have also heard that bananas are great for weight loss. Don't be confused!



It's a fact that bananas are full of carbohydrates, which a person who is watching their weight are often told to limit or avoid in order to lose weight. However, bananas contain the good carbohydrates in the form of the resistant starch - the kind that supports both weight loss and weight maintenance. Additionally, they are packed with fibre that keeps you full for longer and are also low in calories. According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora ND, "Bananas are high in fibre and provide satiation, which in turn aids in weight loss. They help with sugar cravings and boost metabolism."

Although high in carbs, bananas have a low to medium glycaemic index, and therefore, they do not cause sudden spikes in the blood sugar levels as compared to other high-carb foods and so, keep you metabolic rate in control. Moreover, banana is an excellent source of various essential vitamins and minerals and could possibly aid in weight loss. Apart from this, bananas are a powerhouse of micronutrients that help in proper functioning of the body and keep you healthy. According to Dr. Shilpa, "It is a great snack which can be consumed in between meals and is also considered as a great pre-workout food. Bananas are high on potassium, so they help in lowering the blood pressure as well. Rich in macronutrients magnesium, calcium and folate, bananas are nutritionally healing and should be consumed without any fear of gaining weight."



They are a good pre and post workout snack too. According to Shilpa Arora, "It is a great snack which can be consumed in between meals and is also considered as a great pre-workout food." But, before you start loading up on the wonder fruit, make sure you practice moderation. You can have them alone, and if you are planning to pair it with something choose the combinations correct. Have them with oats, and steer clear of refined sugar.

