Weight Loss: 5 Fruits You Should Avoid If You Are Trying To Lose Weight

Losing weight requires patience, and lots of hard work to get to the desired goal. It requires you to engage in physical activities, and most importantly eat a healthy diet. Most health experts suggest adding fibre- and protein-rich foods in diet, so as to stay fuller for longer, so it further prevents you from overeating. It is mostly advised to consume whole grains, lean-meats, nuts and seeds, low-fat dairy products and fresh fruits and vegetables to lose weight, the healthy way. But did you know, not all fresh fruits are meant to be consumed while you are on a weight loss journey? While they are considered healthy, some fruits do not make it to the list of foods that help you lose weight efficiently; majorly because they are excessively sweet, or have a high calorie count. Read on to know more about these fruits that you shouldn't have while you are trying to lose weight.

(Also Read: Should You Eat Fruits Before Or After A Meal?)

Fruits you should avoid if you are trying to lose weight

1. Avocado

Any high-calorie fruit should be consumed less. One of these high-calorie fruits is avocado; it is said that 100 gram of this fruit contains about 160 calories. While avocado is a good source of healthy fats, it can up your numbers on the weighing scale easily. This doesn't mean you completely evict it out of your diet, but it is best to eat in limited quantity.

2. Grapes

While they are great for overall health, grapes are loaded with sugar and fats, which makes them the wrong fruit to eat while on a diet. 100 grams of grapes may contain 67 calories, and 16 grams of sugar, which means regular intake of these tiny delights, can cause weight gain.

3. Dry fruits

Dry fruits like prunes, raisins, et al have more calories as they are void of water content. It is said that one gram of raisins may contain more calories as compared to grapes. So, about a cup of raisins contains 500 calories and one cup of prunes contains over 450 calories, which is a lot if you are watching your weight. It is best to eat dry fruits in limited quantities.

(Also Read: Should You Eat Fruits On An Empty Stomach?)

4. Banana

Yes, you read that right! Banana is super-healthy, but it is something you cannot have in excess. Banana comes loaded with calories and has excessive natural sugars present in it. One banana has about 150 calories, which is about 37.5 grams of carbohydrates. So, if you consume over five to six bananas a day, chances are you may gain too much weight. It is best to have just one banana per day, as it is has a low glycaemic index. Moreover, it is rich in fibre, vitamin and minerals that help keep your weight in check.

5. Mango

Tropical fruits like pineapple and mango may have hidden calories that can hinder your weight loss plans. It is best to avoid these fruits that are excessively sweet too.

All these fruits may be healthy, but eating them in large quantities can harm your body and hamper your weight loss journey. It is best to practice portion control and lose weight, the healthy way.