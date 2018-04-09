Weight Loss Diet: Quick Dietary Tips To Boost Your Metabolism For A Flat Tummy

We all have a friend who eats whatever they like and never seem to gain weight. And for some of us, even eating a small portion can add to the flabs. Blame metabolism that influences weight control and management. Now, what is metabolism and why does it affect our weight? It is a chemical process that occurs in order to maintain life, by converting what we eat and drink into the form of energy. Our body requires energy to keep going; from circulating blood, breathing, digesting food and repairing cells. The minimum amount of energy needed by our body to carry out these processes is known as basal metabolic rate (BMR). This BMR may vary from person to person depending on their age, gender, size and genes. Some of us manage to burn to lesser calories as compared to others.

While you cannot control your age, gender, size or genetics, you can definitely boost your metabolism by eating the right kind of foods.



How to boost your metabolism?

For those who have a sluggish metabolism rate, a slight change in your lifestyle can completely do wonders. Walking and running or exercising is said to build up basal metabolic rate. Here are some tips that you should keep in mind while working out, otherwise it may only lead to exhaustion and lethargy further leading to demotivation.

Make sure you are loaded up on water. Our body runs primarily on fluids and as you exercise, it evaporates in the form of sweat. So make sure you are drinking enough water. Do not overdo on caffeine intake; but don't cut down on it completely. Rather than drinking a lot of coffee or tea, prefer drinking green tea. Get enough sleep and try and keep stress at bay. Check your vitamin D levels. Lower vitamin D levels may make you lose weight at a slower rate.



Dietary tips to boost metabolism for a flat tummy

Here are some foods you should eat to boost metabolism:

1. Vitamin D rich foods

Vitamin D deficiency can slower your metabolism. Therefore, load up on vitamin D rich foods like tofu, soy milk, egg, fish and mushrooms. The best source of vitamin D is sunlight. Make sure you are exposed to morning sunlight to get maximum amount vitamin D.

2. Milk and yogurt

Milk is a rich source of calcium and studies have suggested that regular calcium intake may help the body metabolise fat efficiently.

3. Green vegetables

Green vegetables like broccoli, spinach, asparagus and avocados are high in minerals, protein and iron content that provides with loads of energy.

4. Fish

Oily fish are packed with omega-3 fatty acids that can increase your metabolism significantly. Fish oil can increase the levels of fat burning enzymes in your body.

5. Green tea and green coffee

According to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, men who consumed a combination of caffeine and green tea extracts burned more calories. It is rich in polyphenols that have numerous health benefits.

6. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are a powerhouse of energy. Nuts like almonds, Brazil nuts, walnuts and pistachios have numerous health benefits and help in weight loss.