Weight Loss: Did You Know This Fruit Peel Is Great For Shedding Kilos

Weight loss is probably one of the most picked New Year's resolutions. This is why the number of gym, fitness and diet subscriptions shoot up during January every year, with millions of people resolving to go on diets in the New Year and achieving their body goals. But weight loss and fitness resolutions are often the toughest to achieve. This is because there a number of factors that play a crucial role in successful weight loss, including diet, level of physical activity and even level of stress. Starting on a healthy diet is one of the most important changes that you can make, in order to lose weight fast. By a healthy diet, we don't just mean eliminating junk foods, but also including more nutritious and fat-burning foods.

Lemon has long been known as one of the best fruits, when it comes to helping in weight loss. Lemon juice with warm water is believed to melt belly fat and even give the liver a boost, when consumed early in the morning. Lemon juice increases body's metabolism and is also helpful in improving immunity, due to the presence of vitamin C in it. But did you know that the bright yellow fruit can be used in another ingenious way to lose weight fast? We're talking about lemon rind or lemon peel! Let's look at how the covering of the lemon fruit may help you in weight loss.

Weight loss: Lemon peels may help promote weight loss

Lemon Peel For Weight Loss

Lemon zest is used in numerous savoury and sweet recipes to lend the dish a distinct, citrusy and fruity flavour. But lemon peel is worth more to you than just pleasing your taste buds - it may just help you get closer to your weight loss goals. Lemon peels are known to promote weight loss and may slow down fat accumulation. This is because they contain pectin fibre, which may help in weight loss by making you feel full for longer. However, lemon juice does not contain any pectin and you will have to rely on the peels to get the same. Additionally, lemon peels also contain polyphenols, which have been known to keep body fat away.

In order to use lemon peels for weight loss, all you need to do is take some lemon peels and boil them in some water. Bring it to a boil and then turn the flame off. Add lemon juice to the mix and optionally add a natural sweetener of choice. Drink this lemon peel tea to expedite your weight loss. Make sure you clean the lemon peels thoroughly before you add them to the tea. Additionally, use only fresh and organic lemons to maximise benefits. If you are suffering from any chronic disease, you must consult a nutritionist or dietitian before adding this lemon peel tea (or any other food or drink) to your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.