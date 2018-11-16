Weight Loss, Blood Sugar Regulation And More Health Benefits Of A Low-Carb Diet

Highlights Carbohydrates are essential for our health but not in excess Diets high in carbs may lead to a number of health problems Low carb diets are good for blood sugar control and weight loss

A number of people across the world are choosing to go low on carbs, given increased awareness of the harmful effects of consuming excessive quantities of carb-rich foods. In fact, 'carbs' has become a word which is feared and shunned completely by the health freaks, who swear that it is the enemy. Although, you may benefit from following a diet which is low in carbohydrates and rich in proteins and other micronutrients, carbs aren't the demons that we make them out to be, but rather the fault lies with over-consumption of the wrong kind of carbohydrates. It is essential to identify the healthy carbohydrates in our diet and retain them, while chucking out all the unhealthy and fattening carbohydrates. That being said, we all must eat carbohydrates within a limit, as there are a number of health benefits of following a diet low in carbohydrates.

Here we list a number of health benefits of following a low-carb diet:

1. Weight Loss

Our body is used to burning carbs for energy and by depriving it of this main source of energy we make sure that it has to rely on the fat to derive the requisite energy. Moreover, low-carb diets make you lose excessive water weight, accelerating weight loss.

2. Better Regulation Of Blood Sugar Levels

Low-carb diets have a direct and positive impact on your blood sugar levels. This is because carbs are broken down in sugars, leading to an increase in the levels of blood sugar. Low percentage of carbs in your diet may ensure healthy and optimal blood sugar and insulin levels.

3. Control Over Hunger Pangs

Low-carb diets are also claimed to bring hunger pangs under control. Some studies have shown that when you eat lower amount of carbs in your meals, your appetite tends to go down as well.

4. Improvement In Levels Of Good Cholesterol

The levels of good cholesterol or HDL may increase as a result of following a low-carb diet, but that happens only if you supply your body with good amount of healthy fats from sources like coconut oil, ghee, olive oil, etc. This ensures cardiovascular or heart health. However, even the consumption of these fat-rich foods should be in moderation.

5. Reduction In Symptoms Of Metabolic Syndrome

Metabolic syndrome is a medical condition, which is characterised by the presence of symptoms including abdominal obesity, high blood pressure, high levels of triglycerides, high levels of fasting blood sugar and low levels of HDL or high density lipoprotein (good cholesterol). Some studies have shown that following low-carb diets can make a significant change in all five symptoms of metabolic syndrome.

Not everything works for everyone and to follow a diet which works for you, you should be aware about it, through regular medical check-ups. It's important to remember that low-carb diets aren't the magical solution to any of the health problems mentioned above, but should rather be considered as a potential lifestyle change, which should be incorporated in an informed and scientific manner.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.