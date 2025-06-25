Nutritionist Suggests Wheat Flour Alternatives To Eat For Better Health

The way we eat continues to evolve, moving away from traditional staple diets toward more varied and complex food choices. That said, this shift hasn't always been for the better. As health concerns rise, many are now turning back to ancient grains and nutrient-rich foods, and the impact is proving remarkable. In a Instagram post, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee reveals that she introduces her patients to 14 to 15 different types of flours, mixing pulses and millets. This combination significantly lowers their glycemic index (GI), a measure of how quickly carbohydrate-containing foods raise blood sugar levels. A lower GI helps stabilise blood sugar, offering notable benefits for those managing diabetes or aiming to boost metabolic health.

Anjali adds that their patients' blood reports improved soon after they switched to multi-millet flour. "Their uric acid came down, their stiffness, their body pain, everything improved so dramatically that it surprised me," she says.

The nutritionist claims that individuals are experiencing dramatic improvements in their overall health and well-being just by incorporating nutrient-rich foods like millets, pulses, and whole grains into their diets. In the caption, she writes, "Over 5 lakh people experienced better energy, reduced joint pain, improved cholesterol, and balanced uric acid-simply by changing their atta."

This approach shows us that the body has an incredible ability to heal and correct itself when fueled with the right foods. As we strive for better health, it's clear that a return to traditional, nutrient-rich eating can be a game-changer for those seeking a healthier, happier life. "Because when healing is the goal, food becomes the first medicine," Anjali Mukerjee concludes.

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has also challenged the common belief that whole wheat bread is a health food. She has earlier explained that while whole wheat is often seen as healthier than white bread, it still has a high glycemic index (GI 70)-comparable to white bread-making it unsuitable for diabetics, heart patients, or those trying to lose weight.

She notes that although whole wheat bread contains more fibre and nutrients than white bread, it is not a true health food and should be eaten in moderation. Read about it here.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.