Nutritionist Busts A Myth About Whole Wheat Bread In Aspects Of Nutrition

Food plays a crucial role in providing energy, boosting the immune system of the body, maintaining a healthy weight and supporting the body's overall growth and development. But overeating or unclean eating tends to land people in cases of obesity, which again leads to major chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes and even, at times, cancer. Henceforth, nutritionists and lifestyle coaches keep on suggesting the intake of health foods alongside a bit of pranayam, exercise, walking or any other physical activity regularly. But are you also confused about the beneficial factors of whole wheat bread? Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee busts a misconception about whole wheat bread and reveals whether it is good for consumption. She shared a video on Instagram explaining the same.

Alongside it, she wrote in the caption, “Think whole wheat bread is a health food? While it's often considered a better alternative to white bread, it still has a high glycemic index. White bread has a GI of 70 to 100(depends how ultra-refined the flour is), and whole wheat is about 70...which is also high and may not be the best choice for those with diabetes, heart disease, or weight loss goals.”

In the video, she says, “Another misconception is that whole wheat bread is a health food. Now, the answer to that is yes and a no.” The nutritionist then explains why wheat bread can't be considered as a health food. “No, because the glycemic index of white bread is about 100, and the glycemic index of whole wheat bread is more than 70, which is pretty high. Both have gluten, both have a high glycemic index, so it's not great for diabetics, it's not great for those with heart disease, it's not great for those who are trying to lose weight. From that angle, it's a no-no,” she elaborates.

But Anjali also threw light on the beneficial side of whole wheat bread. According to her, the whole wheat bread “does have a little fibre because it's whole wheat.”

“It does have a few more nutrients because it's whole wheat but you cannot just overdose on whole wheat bread because it's not a health food in the real sense of the word,” she concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.