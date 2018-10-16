McDonald's India Joins 'Eat Right Movement'; Launches Whole Wheat Buns

Highlights McDonald's said it was inspired by FSSAI's 'eat right movement' The fast food chain today launched whole wheat buns on the menu in India The whole wheat buns are 'rich in fibre' with sesame seeds on top

With scores of people becoming aware of the benefits of eating healthy and clean, junk and fast food brands are making efforts to clean up their act. One of world's biggest fast food chains, McDonald's, had last month announced that they were doing away with preservatives and other artificial ingredients from the food that will be served in all their outlets across America. Now the restaurant chain has released a statement saying that they will be introducing whole wheat buns on their menu. The chain's India operations had first teased the buns on their Twitter page on October 8. It officially announced the launch of the buns with a press release, which said that the fast food joint was "Inspired by FSSAI's 'Eat Right Movement'", to introduce the whole wheat buns lined with sesame seeds on top. So if you were looking for an excuse to hit McDonald's stores in the coming days, you have it!

"From the iconic McAloo TikkiTM Burger to widely popular Filet-o-FishTM Burger, all can now be relished with the whole wheat buns", said the release, adding, "Enhancing the goodness of protein-rich breakfast at McDonald's, whole wheat buns are also available with the products on the breakfast menu that won over the hearts of customers soon after it was launched." The release also listed the potential benefits of consuming whole wheat buns, saying that the buns are a source of fibre, while the sesame seeds may help in digestion. Speaking about the launch of the newly launched healthier alternatives of the traditional buns, Westlife Development Limited's Vice Chairman Amit Jatia said, "McDonald's in India has been setting the standards for the industry. We announced 'The Good Food Story' earlier this year with a commitment to bring wholesome and nutritious food options to our consumers."

He added by saying, "I am delighted that we have made another significant and bold move in this direction by offering whole wheat buns to our health-conscious customers. Our latest offering is a rich source of fibre and other nutrients." However, weight watchers and health freaks still need to beware, as even though the buns may be healthy, the rest of the ingredients in your burgers remain the same. Burgers served at fast food restaurants contain vegetables and meats, but are also loaded with excessive salt, trans fats and preservatives, which are mostly present in the sauces. Consumption of fast food must be restricted to once in a while.