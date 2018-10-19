Weight Loss: Add These Protein-Rich Seeds To Your Smoothies To Shed Weight

Health experts and nutritionists time and again have emphasised enough on maintaining a healthy diet to lose weight effectively, without missing out any essential nutrient. Junk food, fried food and sugary items do nothing but add more calories that our body does not need for energy. These extra calories are stored as fat. It is often advised by dietitians and nutritionists to include more protein-rich foods to shed kilos naturally. This is because protein takes long to digest and promotes satiety, which prevents us from overeating. Additionally, protein increases levels of appetite-reducing hormones like GLP-1, PYY and CCK, while reducing levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin, making you crave less. There are plentiful good sources of proteins that we can include in our diet to lose weight in a healthy way. Here are some delicious seeds that are incredibly high in protein and can facilitate weight loss.



1. Chia seeds: Chia seeds help in boosting digestive health. A healthy digestive system is crucial for effective and quick weight loss and chia seeds can boost digestion in a major way. As per USDA data, every 100 gm chia seeds contain 40 gm dietary fibre. Chia seeds are hydrophyllic in nature and go excellently well in drinks or semi-liquid desserts. Add them to your smoothie, shakes or salads and lose weight naturally.



2. Flaxseeds: Flaxseeds make for an exceptional source of plant-based protein and an alternative protein source for people who do not eat meat. They are particularly rich in amino acids arginine, aspartic acid and glutamic acid. About 100 grams of flaxseeds contain 18 grams of protein.

3. Sunflower seeds: An exceptional source of vitamin E and folate, sunflower seeds can be a healthy addition to a green salad or can be eaten plain as a snack. They are decently rich in muscle-building proteins too. Hundred grams of sunflower seeds contain 21 grams of protein.

4. Hemp seeds: According to the book, 'Healing Foods', by DK Publishing House, hemp seeds "contain a perfect balance of omega -3, 6 and 9 fatty acids, which help boost brain and heart health. They are also source of complete protein and fibre."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

