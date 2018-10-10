Weight Loss: 7 Vegetarian Protein-Rich Foods To Lose Weight And Cut Belly Fat

Protein is one of the most important nutrients that is required by the body, especially when you are trying to lose weight. It is said to help boost metabolism, reduce appetite and change several weight-regulating hormones. Protein tends to increase levels of satiety, while reducing your levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin. A high protein intake helps boost metabolism due to its high thermic effect and several other factors, which further helps you burn more calories. Additionally, protein has a powerful effect on both cravings and the desire to snack at night. So, if you are loading up on enough protein during breakfast, chances are you will less prone to cravings and overeating through the day.

Protein not only helps you lose weight, it also prevents muscle loss, which further facilitates weight loss. Now, that you know how important protein is to your body, especially when you are trying to cut the tummy bulge, we tell you the main sources of this nutrients and why you should add them to your daily diet.

Sources Of Protein

Some of the highest protein is found in meats, chicken and fish. While most of us are non-vegetarians who can easily get enough proteins from them, there are some who like to stick to vegetarian diet. We enlist the best vegetarian protein-rich foods to lose weight and burn belly fat.

Vegetarian Protein-Rich Foods For Weight Loss

1. Lentils (Dal)

About a cupful of cooked dal has 18 grams of protein. Lentils can not only be eaten as dal curries, but can be tossed in salads and soups. Lentils are said to contain good amounts of slowly digested carbs, and are good sources of fibre, which is important for your weight loss journey. Moreover, they also consist of folate, manganese, and iron, all of which are important for keeping healthy.

2. Chickpeas (Chana)

Chickpeas, or chana, come under the category of legumes and are high in protein content. It is known that a cup of cooked or boiled chana has about 15 grams of protein to offer. Moreover, they are a great source of iron, complex carbs, fibre, folate, phosphorus, potassium, manganese, and several other plant-compounds that are beneficial for health.

3. Amaranth And Quinoa

These gluten-free grains are said to offer enough proteins for the day. Amaranth and quinoa are complete source of proteins and are said to keep you fuller for longer, thereby, preventing you from overeating.

4. Spinach

Did you know that spinach has as much protein as a hard-boiled egg and for half the calories? Maximise its nutritive value by steaming it instead of eating it raw. Steamed spinach helps retain vitamins, facilitate absorption of calcium and ward off bloating.

5. Almonds

Almonds are natural weight loss pills. Consuming just a few almonds daily can help lose weight effectively. In fact, according to a study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, you can eat them just before hitting the gym as they are rich in amino acid L-arginine that helps burn more fats and carbs during workouts.

6. Paneer Or Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese, or paneer, is super low in calories and fat, and is high in protein content. Moreover, it is a rich source of calcium, phosphorus, vitamin B12, riboflavin, and various other nutrients that are required to lose weight in a healthy way.

7. Broccoli

Broccoli is a super-healthy vegetable that is loaded with vitamin C, protein, vitamin K and fibre, all of which are important nutrients for weight loss. Boil, steam, or bake it, broccoli makes for an amazing veggie that can help you achieve your weight loss goals.

Make sure you add these vegetarian high-protein foods that will help you lose weight the healthy way. Make sure you complement these foods with exercises and a fit lifestyle.