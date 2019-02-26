Weight Loss: 5 Unique Tips To Burn Belly Fat

Burning belly fat is no cakewalk; you need to be disciplined with your diet, lifestyle and physical activity. The speed at which you lose weight is often dependent on a lot of factors; your metabolism, prevailing health condition, medication, lifestyle choices etc. Along with your diet, you may have to tweak a lot of your eating habits too for a sustainable weight loss. You may have heard of these tips from your close friends or peers, or read about them on the internet, some of them may even take you by surprise.

Here are 5 unique tips which can help you burn belly fat naturally.

1. Do Not Stress: Calm your nerves. The more you stress, the more you are making yourself prone to weight gain and fat accumulation. Stress encourages adrenal glands to stimulate production of stress hormone cortisol. High cortisol production could confuse the endocrine system and increase your appetite. Some of the stress-alleviating foods that you can add to your diet are bananas, cherries, almonds and berries.

2. Don't surround yourself with food: The logic here is simple; the more the food within your range, the more tempted you are to grab a bite. So try and keep food especially like chips, namkeen and sugary drinks out of your reach as this would prevent the endless munching and calorie overload.

3. Eat food slowly: According to Ayurveda, you should eat your food slowly to make sure you digest food well. Eating food slowly also helps your brain to understand when you are full. Undigested food tends to accumulate in the tracts and hinder elimination of waste, which can lead to weight gain.

4. Eat your fats: Yes, you heard us! You cannot blindly eliminate fat sources from your diet. Fat is an essential macronutrient, one needs it for survival. What you need to do is choose well. Rule out fried burgers, pastas, patties and make sure you give ample space to good fats like olive oil, ghee, avocado, cheese and nuts in your diet. They may be high in calories, but they are dense in nutrition. Since they make you feel full, you tend to binge less.

5. Eat fruits and not drink them: While fresh fruit juices made at home are a safe bet for weight loss, it is still advisable to eat whole fruits. Whole fruits are full of fibre. Fibre takes long to breakdown and digest, which makes you feel satiated for a longer spell. It is a good idea to avoid fruit juices from the market as they are often laden with added sugar.

Try these unique steps and let us know how they helped you in your weight loss journey.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.