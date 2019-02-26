High Blood Pressure? 5 Diet And Fitness Tips You Must Ensure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a condition where the force of your blood against the artery wall is abnormally high. If your blood pressure levels are consistently above the normal range of 120/80 mmHg, you may be at risk of developing hypertension. Currently one of the most common cardiovascular conditions around the globe, high blood pressure needs ample care and attention. Raised blood pressure is known to increase risk of heart attacks. According to a study published in the journal Lancet, heart diseases killed maximum number of people in the year 2016. Hypertension patients are often prescribed medicines that they must take diligently. Additionally, they can also ensure some cautionary steps in their daily lives so that the blood pressure levels don't surge beyond control.

Here are some basic dietary and fitness dos and don'ts that high blood pressure patients must never lose sight of.

1. Limit your salt intake: Excess sodium puts extra pressure on your kidneys and blood vessels that takes a toll on your blood pressure levels. This is what happens when you take too much salt; excess sodium disrupts the delicate water balance in your body and hampers your kidney's ability to push extra water. When your body begins to retain this extra water, it puts extra strain on your blood vessels. This is why high BP patients are advised to go easy on salt.

2. Include more potassium in your diet: Potassium tends to negate the ill effects of sodium. It helps you eliminate excess sodium in your system through urine. Some of the most potassium rich foods you can include in your diet are bananas, oranges, spinach, broccoli, beetroot, prunes, cucumbers and flaxseeds.

3. Cut down on trans-fats, processed junk: If your blood pressure is consistently on a higher side, make sure you ditch foods that are high on trans-fats or are heavily processed. Burgers, fries, pastas, and other fried goods you get on the streets may clog your arteries with their fatty deposits, hindering smooth blood flow and thus up blood pressure levels.

4. Limit your caffeine-fix: Love your cup of coffee or tea? It's time you start keeping a count of cups you chug down. According to experts, too much of caffeine may surge blood pressure levels. Always consult your doctors for the amount of caffeine that is advisable for you.

5. Do not stress: According to various studies, stress elevates blood pressure, so try to never lose your calm. Some calming foods that you can add to your diet are cherries, bananas, milk and almonds.

Try keeping these tips in mind and manage hypertension naturally.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

