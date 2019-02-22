Weight Loss: What Are Negative Calorie Foods? 5 Negative Calorie Fruits You Should Have Today

A lot of us are guilty of believing that for weight loss we must drastically reduce our portion sizes and fill our plates with all things bland and boring. Weight loss is not about eating less as it is about eating wise. You must ensure that your diet is balanced in terms of protein, carbohydrates and fats. Excess intake of trans-fats and processed foods like sausages, fries, burgers and patties is associated with morbid weight gain. Another very instrumental factor you need to keep in mind is your daily calorie intake. Depending on your BMI, you are supposed to consume a fixed set of calories each day to make sure you are not too bulky or too think. If you consume way too many calories - the kinds you find in unhealthy junk, fatty and sugary foods - you are bound to exceed your recommended calorie intake. This may lead to unhealthy fat accumulation. For a sustainable weight loss regimen, you should look for healthy foods that are not only loaded with nutrients but are also low in calories. As we said, it is all about eating wise.

What Are Negative Calorie Foods?

Negative calorie foods are foods with exceptionally low calories. According to the theory of negative calorie foods, in digesting these foods, our system ends up expending so many calories that it exceeds the inherent calorie count of the food itself; therefore, nullifying the calorie load. According to some researchers, it is unlikely to ingest a food without it hampering your calorie count, but what most of them do agree with is that these low calorie foods are excellent addition to a healthy diet. In addition to being low in calories, they comprise a range of antioxidants, fibre and minerals.

Here Are Some Negative Calorie Fruits You Must Add To Your Weight Loss Diet Today:

1.Berries: Strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, mulberries and all other form of berries are incredibly effective in facilitating your weight loss diet. You can use them in salads or as toppings to your cereals, oats. Have as many different coloured berries as you can, for all of them come loaded with a different range of antioxidants.

2. Grapefruits: Citrusy and ever-so delightful, grapefruit is very low in calories and packed with fibre and vitamin C. Grapefruit is extremely low in carbs, which makes it a healthy pick for diabetics too.

3. Tomatoes: Juicy, red and tangy tomatoes are an excellent bet for weight loss. Hundred grams of tomatoes contain just about 18 calories. They can naturally fire up metabolism because of the antioxidant lycopene. Tomatoes also encourage the production of the amino acid called Carnitine, which plays a crucial role in regulating energy metabolism too. Moreover, tomatoes are high in fibre, which helps prevent cravings.

Weight loss: Tomatoes are a rich source of Vitamin C



4. Watermelon: The summer fruit is all water and nutrients! Hundred grams of watermelon contains 30 calories only. About 94 percent of watermelon is just water, which helps fill you up. If you are feeling full, you would naturally have a lesser tendency to inch towards anything fattening.

5. Apples: An apple a day could help keep excess calories at bay. Apples are abundantly loaded with pectin fibre that helps lower body's absorption of excess dietary fats. Fibre also takes time to breakdown and digest, giving you the feeling of fullness.

Weight loss: An apple a day could help keep excess calories at bay

Include these fruits in your weight loss diet and let us know how it impacted your weight loss journey.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

