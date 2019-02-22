Hypertension? Here's Why You Should Be Eating Flaxseeds Daily To Manage High BP 

High blood pressure is currently one of the most prevalent cardiovascular conditions around the world. High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a state where the force of your blood against your artery walls is abnormally high. Lack of awareness and preventive measures could take a severe toll on your overall health and even up risk of stroke or death. If your blood pressure is consistently above the range of 120/80 mmHg, you must seek medical help. If your dietary patterns and lifestyle habits are unhealthy, you must consider making a few tweaks on that front too. There are innumerable studies that have claimed that excess junk food, alcohol and smoking could be associated with higher risk of hypertension.



Fortunately, there are number of fruits, vegetables, seeds and herbs that are known to have anti-hypertensive properties. Flaxseed is one such superfood that may help keep your blood pressure levels stable.

The superfood is renowned for its weight-loss boosting properties, it is also known to keep blood glucose and cholesterol levels in check. Here is a lowdown on how it helps regulate blood pressure levels and keep your heart healthy.



Flaxseeds For High Blood Pressure



According to a 2016 study published in the journal Clinical Nutrition, eating flaxseeds along with a healthy diet helped lower both systolic and diastolic pressure in participants. Another study published in the journal nutrition, which was a randomised meta-analysis also showed that consumption of flaxseed may lower blood pressure slightly, especially if the seed is consumed whole.

Flaxseeds are high in potassium. Would you believe hundred grams of flaxseeds contain 813 mg of potassium. Potassium helps negate the ill-effects of sodium. Excess sodium disturbs the water balance and exerts pressure on your blood vessels which can shoot up your blood pressure levels. Potassium acts as a vasodilator and eliminates extra sodium through urine. Flaxseeds are also enriched with omega-3 fatty acids and fibre which is again crucial to support heart health. It is said that fibre helps protect the layer of cells lining the blood vessels, which helps keep blood pressure levels in check.



The alpha-linolenic acid and lignans present in flaxseeds are also beneficial in making sure your blood pressure does not surge up. These lignans are also helpful in improving digestive health, lower blood pressure, diabetes risk and bad cholesterol.

You can purchase flaxseeds from any departmental store. It is not advisable to consume too many of them raw, since they can generate a lot of heat and also their outer shell can contain toxins.

"If you buy whole flaxseeds, grind as needed and add to yogurt, oatmeal, cereal, smoothies, casseroles, and baked goods. Sprouting flaxseeds releases more of their protein and omega-3 fats," suggests the book Healing Foods by DK Publishing House.

