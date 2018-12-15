Weight Loss: 5 Tips To Ensure Your Breakfast Is Weight-Loss Friendly

You may have heard many health experts say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. There are number of studies that support the claim too. So, what is it about breakfast that makes it so significant? Breakfast is the first meal you have after a gap of eight hours of sleep, it is essential to restore your energy and concentration levels. It is also very crucial in supporting your weight loss plans. If you skip breakfast, you would be bingeing on everything around. Or have a much heavier and greasy lunch. There's chances of your brain slipping into starvation mode, inducing some unhealthy cravings too. Most of us are guilty of skipping breakfast at some point in life, it is imperative to not make it a habit, if you wish to achieve your weight loss goals.

Here are 5 Tips To Ensure Your Breakfast Is Weight-Loss Friendly

1. Include Enough Proteins: Protein helps in building muscle. In addition to that, it also helps promote weight loss by inducing satiety. If you feel full, you would binge less. Proteins also help regulate the hunger hormone ghrelin, and checks cravings. Eggs are said to be the best bio-available source of protein that you can include in your breakfast. Moong dal chila, oats, milk, chicken porridge, are other protein-rich breakfast foods you can try.

2. Do not miss the fibre and good carbs either: Make sure your breakfast is rich with fibres and complex carbs (or good carbohydrates). They take time to break down and digest keeping you full for a longer spell. Some of the fibre rich breakfast foods you can consider are whole grain cereals, oats, bread and fruits.

3. Cut back on sugar: Sugar does no good to your waistline. All the sugar that you eat goes and accumulates as empty calories in your system, which adds to the weight gain. If you are craving for something sweet look for healthier sugar alternatives like honey, maple syrup or coconut sugar. Also watch out for hidden sugars that are often found in most unsuspecting food items like ketchups, condiments and fruits cereals. Read the label carefully before purchasing.

4. Choose Healthy Fats: All those who have been cutting out fat sources aimlessly from their diet in a bid to lose weight quickly, here's some news for you! All fats do not make you gain weight, in fact, ruling out fat from your diet completely may put your overall health at severe risk. You need to choose wisely. Do not have left over noodles, pasta or other trans-fat laden food for breakfast. Supplement your breakfast with healthy fats found in avocados, cheese, nuts, and dairy. Fats are a necessary fuel source, eliminating it completely is not a sustainable idea to lose weight.

Weight loss: Nuts are a source of good fat

5. Have more whole fruits over juices: While it is absolutely okay to have a glass of fresh juice every morning. But it is always better to go for whole fruits as they give you more fibre. Some of the most fibre rich fruits you can start your mornings with is an apple(eat them with their skin, the peels contain a lot of fibre too), oranges, berries, grapefruit and bananas. Have fruits in as many colours you can, as all of them come with their own sets of antioxidants. You can cut some fruits and use it to top your cereals and porridge too.



Follow these tips and make sure you have a healthy and filling breakfast each day!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.