Weight Loss: 5 High-Protein Dinner Foods You Can Add To Your Diet

It has been reiterated often enough that for a sustainable weight loss, you need to have a healthy diet in place. While you are charting your diet, make sure you make room for enough protein. Protein is called the building block of life. It helps build muscles, cartilage and even help facilitate weight loss. Protein helps induce the feeling of fullness. It also plays a crucial role in regulating hunger hormone ghrelin, which helps check cravings. If you are searching for dinner options that are high in protein, you have arrived at the right place. These five foods are not only high in protein but also boast of a rich nutritive profile. They are also super versatile and can be used to cook a variety of dishes.

Here Are 5 High-Protein Dinner Foods You Can Add To Your Diet:

1. Quinoa

The pseudo-cereal quinoa has become quite a rage in the world of health and nutrition. It is one of the best plant-based sources of protein you can add to your diet; it is packed with all essential amino acids. In addition to protein, quinoa is also rich in fibres. Fibres take long to breakdown and digest, giving you the feeling of fullness. Here are 7 interesting quinoa recipes you can try for dinner.

2. Cabbage

Cabbage is a treasure trove of antioxidants, fibre and protein. You can tuck into them raw, but it is advisable that you cook it as it increases the bio-availability of nutrients and also reduces the chances of you countering any germs. Heat helps kill the bacteria and insects that may infect the leaves. You can use them in soups, stews, salads or dumplings.

3. Chicken

Chicken is an excellent source of lean protein. Red meat is dense in protein too, but it also comes loaded with a lot of fat. This fat is in much lower quantum in poultry and fish - also called lean meat. But a lot depends upon how you prepare your chicken. Grilled chicken or tandoori preparations are considered to be ideal for weight loss. You can team them with other veggies and herbs to make it a filling meal.

4. Eggs

Often dubbed as the best bio-available source of protein, eggs are super versatile. They are a star in your breakfast spread, and they can very well rule your dinner table too. Did you know that hundred grams of eggs contain 12.6 grams of protein? There are so many ways you can use them for dinner. Use them in mild and soothing curries or have them scrambled in bhurji - the choice is yours!

5. Dal

Dal is a staple in a quintessential Indian thali. Almost every region has given its local spin to the lentil delicacy. There are so many kinds of dals you can pick and choose from as well - moong, masoor, tur, chana dal, etc. Include as many as you can in your diet - all of these dals are rich in protein and a range of antioxidants.

Include these foods in your healthy dinner plan and see the results for yourself.

