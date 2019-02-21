5 Incredible Reasons Why You Should Add Eggs To Your Breakfast

Think breakfast and your mind instantly pictures a piping hot egg delicacy. Omelettes, fried eggs, scrambled eggs – the list of breakfast items you can cook with an egg is endless. This is perhaps why they have ruled our breakfast spread for so long across the globe. Easy to make, versatile and oh-so nutritious, eggs fulfil every requirement of a healthy and filling breakfast. Sure, it has seen its share of controversies too. The egg yolks for instance have been under a scanner for raising cholesterol levels. But nutritionists have also claimed that the yolk is an incredible source of vitamin D and choline; therefore, you need not toss away the yolks completely. You can just eat them in moderation and load up on the whites if you have a cholesterol problem.

Here Are 5 Solid Reasons That Would Convince You To Add Eggs To Your Breakfast:

1. High Protein: Eggs are said to be the best bio-available sources of protein. A protein-rich breakfast is crucial for weight loss. Protein helps induce satiety. If you feel full, you would not tuck into another fattening snack before lunch. Protein also helps regulate hunger hormone ghrelin that helps check cravings.

(Also Read: Weight Loss: 5 Easy Tips For Beginners To Shed Belly Fat )

2. Antioxidant Boost: Eggs are packed with antioxidants that can help benefit your heart, skin and overall health. According to the book, ‘Healing Foods' by DK Publishing house, “egg yolks contain the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, which help protect eyes and age-related macular degeneration (loss of vision), and tryptophan and tyrosine, antioxidant amino acids that help prevent cancer and heart disease.”

3. Good For Bones: Being a good source of vitamin D and phosphorous, eggs are great for your bones and teeth. If your work does not allow you to be in sun too much, you can fulfil vitamin D requirement by adding eggs to your breakfast.

(Also Read: Weight Loss: 5 Desi Ayurvedic Foods For Weight Loss)

Weight loss: Eggs are said to be the best bio-available sources of protein. A protein-rich breakfast is crucial for weight loss.

4. Good For Energy: Eggs are instrumental in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels, which help sustain energy levels. Enriched with protein and nutrients like thiamine, riboflavin, folate, B12 and B6, eggs make for an excellent energy booster at the start of the day.

5. Boosts Brain Power: Eggs are a good source of choline, B vitamins and mono- and poly-unsaturated fats that are known to support healthy brain function and nervous system, writes the book ‘Healing Foods.' Including eggs in a protein-rich breakfast may help boost memory and brain performance through the day.

So, what are you waiting for? Don your aprons and start cooking. Have any interesting egg recipes to share? Do write to us in the comments section below.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.