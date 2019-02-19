Weight Loss: 5 Easy Tips For Beginners To Shed Belly Fat 

Highlights Weight loss could be an overwhelming affair When it comes to weight loss everybody has a tip to share It is important you do not get too harsh on yourself

They say weight loss is no cakewalk. The number of people who left the journey midway is also aplenty. Doing away with all your favourite delights and the lack of instant results may make you impatient at times too, but should you really let all these factors dim your spirits already? Not really! Weight loss may prove to be a daunting task for many, especially for first-timers, who have lived their lives a certain way, eaten and slept in a certain pattern. And that is okay. You do not need to revamp your life overnight. In fact, some of the most fruitful weight loss journeys have begun with very minute and gradual changes. If you are planning to embark on one, here are some healthy changes you can begin with.

5 Easy Tips For Beginners To Shed Belly Fat:

1. Do not take drastic steps or make any major alteration to your diet. If you have been eating lot of trans-fast in form of fries, fritters, pizza and patty, try cutting down on it right away. As far as the rest of your diet is concerned, if you have been consuming more calories than your body demands, try reducing small quantities from your regular meals. If you have been eating four rotis, you may bring it down to three. Do this over a gradual span of time. Let your body adapt to the changes. It is not a good idea to shock your system or starve. Starving may make you want to binge later.

(Also Read: Weight Loss: 5 Desi Ayurvedic Foods For Weight Loss)

2. Try not to linger around the table for too long. If you are done eating, take your plate and leave. If you sit on the table for too long, there are greater chances of you wanting to eat more even if you are not particularly eating.

3. There are so many apps and gadgets that you can use nowadays to keep a track of your calories, steps, and nutrient-intake. Employ as many as you can in your weight-loss journey. Get your friend and colleagues involved in your journey too.

(Also Read: Weight Loss: Drink This Tangy Two-Ingredient Tomato Juice To Burn Belly Fat)

Some of the most fruitful weight loss journeys have begun with very minute and gradual changes

4. Eating food in large plates tricks you into believing that you have eaten less since the food is scattered. Opt for smaller plates for a correct picture. Do not eat without real hunger.

5. Do not be too harsh on yourself. When you set goals for yourself, make sure you reward yourself from time to time too. After a week full of dieting, you do deserve that slice of cake. Incentives make you more motivated towards reaching your goal.

Take a note of these tips and lose the extra kilos naturally. If you have any more tips to share, do write to us in the comments section.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.