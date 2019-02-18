Weight Loss: Drink This Tangy Two-Ingredient Tomato Juice To Burn Belly Fat

If you are on a weight loss spree or are planning to shed those extra kilos, you may have understood the importance of a healthy diet by now. No matter what the fad diets may claim, starving yourself is not a way towards sustainable weight loss. By doing so, you may even invite a few more unwanted pounds instead. Including fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetables in your diet may do wonders for your journey. One such fruit, which you can put to use immediately, is a tomato. Bright, tangy and juicy, you have used tomatoes for a variety of savoury and decadent preparations; and the good news is that you can use it for a bevy of healthy preparations too. Fresh homemade tomato juice is a tried and tested formula for melting belly fat. It has worked for many, and if done right it may reap you benefits too.

Here's How Tomato Juice Helps Burn Belly Fat:

1. Tomatoes are rich in fibres. Fibres help induce satiety since they take so long to breakdown and digest. If you are full, you would crave less.

2. According to experts, the sharp acidic taste of tomatoes satiates your taste buds, which makes you less likely to binge soon after.

3. Tomatoes are also enriched with fat-burning amino acids. Tomatoes help stimulate production of the amino acid called carnitine, which is known to boost fat burning abilities of the body.

4. Tomatoes are exceptionally low in in calories. In fact, it is also categorised as a negative calorie food. According to the negative calorie food theory, digesting these special foods burns up more calories than what they inherently contain. Hundred grams of tomatoes have just 17 calories. They are also good source of calcium, vitamin C and iron.

5. Tomatoes have very high water content. About 94 percent of tomato is just water. Consuming tomatoes regularly helps keep you hydrated. Being hydrated is an essential component of weight loss. If you are not hydrated, your kidneys tend to hoard water, which leads to water weight. Therefore, you should add enough water and water-rich foods to your diet.

6. Tomatoes are a good source of lycopene, an antioxidant that is known to rev-up metabolism naturally. A faster metabolism ensures faster burning of calories.

How To Make Tomato Juice For Weight Loss

What would you need:

4 tomatoes

2 celery stalks

How To Make The Juice:

1. Cut and deseed your tomatoes in equal halves. Keep them aside.

2. Chop celery stalks in small bits and keep them aside.

3. Put tomatoes and celery in a blender and blend until smooth.

4. Strain and serve.

5. Add a pinch of chaat masala on the top and enjoy.

Have this delightful juice and burn away your belly fat naturally.

