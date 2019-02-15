Weight Loss: 5 Daily Hacks To Ensure Speedy Weight Loss

Imagine if weight loss was as simple as it seemed in movies. Go for a run in your garden one day, sip into a protein shake here, climb a stair-case or two there, and there you have it - your dream physique. Unfortunately, reality is slightly different and quite overwhelming at times too. There are no overnight miracles and sometimes losing even a kilo or two may prove to be a tedious task for many. Diligence towards your diet and fitness is a key component of weight loss. In addition to that, there are many healthy eating habits that you can adopt along the way which could assist your weight loss journey.

Here Are Some Daily Hacks That Are Sure To Help In Speedy And Sustainable Weight Loss:

1. Start Your Day With Warm Water: The early morning ritual has worked wonders for a lot of people who have been trying to shed weight. Doing so helps rev up metabolism naturally. If the plain taste of water is too boring for you, squeeze in a bit of lemon and add a teaspoon of honey to your glass. Both honey and lemon are famous for their fat burning properties

2. Eat Off Small Plates: This bizarre practice may actually help give you a real picture of what you are eating and how much you should be eating. When you are using large plates to serve food, the food gets scattered across the plate giving you the impression that you are eating too little. Eating off relatively smaller plates helps you practice better portion control.

Eating off relatively smaller plates helps you practice better portion control

3. Include Enough Protein And Fibres in Your Diet: Make sure your diet has ample protein and fibre-rich foods. Both protein and fibre takes long to digest and induce satiety. If you are feeling full, you are less likely to binge on other fattening foods. Some of the high protein foods you can include in your diet are - chicken, eggs, legumes, lentils, fatty fish, almonds and oats. For fibre, you can include all leafy green vegetables, fresh seasonal fruits, nuts and seeds.

4. Limit Salt Post 7 P.M: Try limiting your salt intake in evening. Eating excessively salty food late evening is known to increase chances of water retention. According to many fitness experts, eating light and soothing food during evening is an advisable practice for weight loss, since our metabolism tends to take a dip at night.

Weight Loss: Eating excessively salty food late evening is known to increase chances of water retention.

5. Have Meals At Shorter Intervals: Try having smaller meals at shorter intervals through the day, this helps keep you full through the day and keep your metabolism active. A stronger metabolism means you are able to burn your calories faster. Therefore, instead of three big meals, have 6-7 small meals through the day.

Got anymore tips to share? Something that proved to be a game-changer for you in your weight loss journey? Do write to us in the comments section below.

