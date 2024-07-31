Watch: Man Sets Guinness World Record For Most Porridge/Oatmeal Eaten In One Minute

Man sets record for eating oatmeal at a fascinating speed. (Photo: Instagram /guinnessworldrecords)

Some people are not a big fan of oatmeal while others may call it their go-to breakfast. Oats are a great source of important vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants. Another good quality about oats is that they are quite filling. Even if you are super hungry, one small bowl of oatmeal may be enough to satiate your hunger. However, there is one person who can gulp down a great quantity of oatmeal in a very short time. On 31 May 2024, Johannes Berge from Trondheim, Trondelag, Norway, set the Guinness World Record for most porridge/oatmeal eaten in one minute. He chomped down 1,014 grams of oatmeal in just 60 seconds. This roughly amounts to 4.2 cups of porridge/oatmeal, with one US cup of porridge/oatmeal containing 240 grams. The Guinness World Records revealed on their official website that Johannes "wanted to try a record which he felt he'd be good at."

The Guinness World Records also shared the video of this record on their Instagram handle. In the clip, we can see Johannes sitting on a chair with a big bowl full of oatmeal in front of him. His face is close to the bowl and he can be seen holding a tablespoon. As the timer starts, he begins eating the oatmeal in big spoonfuls one after the other. He ends up eating many spoonfuls of the oatmeal in a minute. Once the timer ends, he shows his empty mouth to prove that he has swallowed it all.

Here are some reactions to the record in the comments section:

"Lol now everyone will break this record," a user wrote. Another added, "At last I can finally win at something." A third wrote, "Bro is eating really fast, this is not easy." Some people also tagged their friends, encouraging them to try and beat this record.

While the record may seem fascinating, do not try this at home as it can lead to any potential health problem.