Watch: Man Cuts 117 Garlic Slices To Set World Record, Internet Reacts

A man set a world record by slicing garlic at an enviable speed (Photo: Instagram/ guinnessworldrecords)

Guinness World Records recently released a video showing a unique culinary achievement. The clip shows Wallace Wong, a man from Canada, attempting to break the world record for the most garlic sliced in 30 seconds. He managed the feat after cutting 117 slices. He set this new record on June 12, 2024, in London. Wallace Wong is also known online as the "Six Pack Chef". In the video, a Guinness World Records (GWR) official is heard counting down and motioning to Wallace to begin. He is seen deftly slicing garlic cloves arranged in a line on a table. Take a look below:

The video has clocked 3 million views on Instagram so far. Many users expressed their admiration for Wallace's skills. Others made humorous comments. Read some of the reactions below:

"Bro chops faster than the timelapse."

"Credit to this guy, This actually took skill."

"Indian moms laughing in the corner."

"Oh, boi. Someone has to sit and count each slice."

"Me when the recipe doesn't call for garlic."

"How is he chopping on the beat?"

"EASY, I could easily compete here. No, wait. Those are my cut fingertips all over the board. Missed the garlic entirely."

"What kind of a record is this?"

Before this, a GWR video showing a man crushing cans with his head took the Internet by storm. It has received over 30 million views. The man seen in the clip is Muhammad Rashid from Karachi, Sind, Pakistan. He holds multiple Guinness World Records and is a prolific record breaker in the field of martial arts. Click here to read the full story.

