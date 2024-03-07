Watch: Man Rapidly Chops Watermelons On Partner's Head, Sets World Record

A viral video shows a person chopping watermelon on the head (Photo: Instagram/ guinnessworldrecords)

Chopping watermelons properly is a skill. Like breaking coconuts, it requires patience and strength to carefully cut this huge fruit by yourself. People often love to take this exercise a step further for awe and adventure; for instance, to show off their chopping skills to set a world record. Recently, Guinness World Records (GWR) shared a video showing a duo trying to break the world record for 'Most watermelons chopped off the head in one minute'. Viewers can watch it with rapt attention as Ashrita Furman and Homagni Baptista from the USA attempt this feat.

One of them is seen seated on the ground with a board atop their head. The other is standing at the side with a large knife in his hands. A shallow bowl is placed on the board, which acts as a receptacle for the fruit. As the clip proceeds, we see a helper keeping a watermelon in the bowl and the standing man immediately chopping it off. As per the caption, the duo managed to chop 50 watermelons in a single minute. Watch the complete reel below:

In the comments, GWR has specified that "The chopped watermelon was eaten after the event by participants and guests with some donated to a local restaurant in Queens, New York."

Before this, another watermelon-related record shared by Guinness World Records took the internet by storm. In the throwback video, Ashrita Furman could be seen cutting watermelons on his own belly! Learn more about this jaw-dropping achievement here.

