Wait, What? Man Sliced Watermelons On Own Belly To Set World Record, Video Is Viral

A few weeks back, a video showing a man balancing hundreds of glasses on his head went viral. He attempted this awe-inspiring feat in order to set a world record - and managed to do so after balancing a stunning 319 glasses (Read full story here). More recently, Guinness World Records (GWR) has shared video footage of another jaw-breaking achievement: Most watermelons self-chopped on the stomach in one minute. In other words, it shows a person slicing several large melons on his own belly again and again!

In the reel, we can see Ashrita Furman lying down on a table outdoors. He neatly slices watermelons down the middle as they are placed on his stomach by a helper. In his right hand, he holds a long knife (some might call it almost a sword) to slash the fruit. Although he set the record in 2018, his feat received fresh interest when Guinness World Records released the footage a few days ago. The Instagram reel has 1.7 million views so far. Watch it below:

In the comment section, people seem to be amused by the man's actions while others were concerned for his safety. A few couldn't believe that there was actually a world record for this skill. Guinness World Record has also mentioned that the current record for the most watermelons chopped on the stomach is held by two Indians: Suresh P and Master Prabhakar Reddy P. They managed to slice 64 watermelons in a minute.

That's not all. GWR also recently released a short clip featuring another watermelon-related record. This one was for the highest number of the fruit stacked vertically. Watch the complete video below: