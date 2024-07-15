Watch: Man Sets Guinness World Record For Most Drink Cans Crushed With Head In 30 Seconds

Man crushes drink cans using his head. (Photo: Instagram/ guinnessworldrecords)

Did you know that the Guinness World Records - originally the Guinness Book of Records, started as an idea for a book of facts to solve arguments in pubs? Today, Guinness World Records is a global brand, documenting amazing feats and achievements every day, across the globe. While some of these records are commendable, others might leave you uncomfortable. Recently the official Instagram handle of the Guinness World Records shared a video clip for the record of "most drink cans crushed with the head in 30 seconds."

In the clip, a man can be seen standing next to a table which is lined up with some drink cans. As soon as the timer starts, the man begins hitting his head sharply on the cans, opening them with the pressure of his head, one after the other. This goes on for 30 seconds, and the record lands on 39 drink cans.

The man behind this feat is Muhammad Rashid from Karachi, Sind, Pakistan. The record was set on May 19, 2024. According to the Guinness World Records, Rashid holds multiple Guinness World Records and is a prolific record breaker in the field of martial arts. He also holds the record for the most cans crushed with the head in one minute, which was 58. This record was set by Rashid on February 13, 2023.

However, the record failed to impress viewers on Instagram, who were concerned about any possible injuries on or inside his head. Here are some comments:

"Nah this is dangerous and shouldn't be one of the challenges," one wrote. Another added, "Hope the certificate he gets has some money attached to it because he would surely need some medical check-up."

Questioning the point behind the record, one asked, "How does this affect or influence humanity positively?" A viewer added, "This thing is harmful to health, so why encourage it?"

What are your views on this world record? Share with us in the comments section. While the record may seem fascinating, do not try this at home as it can lead to injury or any other potential risk.