German Man Crushes Most Walnuts With Teeth In A Minute, Breaks Record

The internet is loaded with various unique content - some of which instantly take us by surprise. One such instance is the out-of-the-box records people hold from across the globe. We have seen people making records by breaking coconuts, eating hot sauce, juggling bottles and more. One such recent instance is this man from Germany, who made it to the Guinness World Records (GWR) by crushing most walnuts with his teeth in a minute. The official Instagram handle of GWR recently uploaded the video and informed that the person, named Andre Ortolf, crushed 44 walnuts with his teeth in just a minute.

While the news surprised some, some were seen as concerned about Ortolf's dental health.

"This is nuts!!!" wrote a person. Another comment read, "Nice. Now that's a record!"

A comment read, "Give him the Kashmiri walnuts and his teeth are gone." Another comment read, "Someone is going to need dental implants by the age of 30."

Earlier in 2023, a 27-year-old martial artist from India, named Naveen Kumar, claimed the world record for the most walnuts cracked with the head in one minute. Reportedly, he broke 273 walnuts, surpassing the previous record of 254 walnuts cracked by a person named Muhammad Rashid.