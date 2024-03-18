123 Feet Long Dosa In Karnataka Sets World Record

Representative image

Indians love dosa, so much so that the popularity goes beyond the southern region, making it a household food for all. You will also find people experimenting with the quintessential dosa recipe to give the dish a unique touch every single time. But it seems a team of chefs took their love for dosa to the next level, setting a world record. Let us elucidate. To mark their 100th anniversary, MTR Foods, along with Lorman Kitchen Equipments, prepared a dosa that is 123 feet long, bagging the title of longest dosa in the world by Guinness World Records.

A team of 75 chefs, headed by Chef Regi Mathews, prepared this record-breaking dosa at MTR's Bommasandra Factory, with months of planning and hard work. Reportedly, the team used the brand's red rice dosa batter.

Chef Regi Mathews took to Instagram to announce the news and wrote alongside, "I'm thrilled to announce a historic milestone at MTR! Proudly celebrating the 100th anniversary with a Guinness World Records title for the longest dosa, measuring an incredible 123.03 feet!"

Chef Regi further mentioned that the achievement took place at MTR Factory in Bengaluru on March 15th, 2024, and thanked everyone who worked towards the success.

Earlier, MTR made a world record by creating a dosa of 16.68m (54ft 8.69in).