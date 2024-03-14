This Man From Sri Lanka Is Impressing New York With His Dosas - Find Details

Photo Credit: nydosas.com

What is the first dish that comes to your mind when we say South Indian cuisine? The obvious answer is dosa. These paper-thin, crispy pancakes impress the guests with their humble taste and texture and make for a wholesome meal when paired with chutney and sambhar. So much so that this South Indian delicacy has broken all the barriers, impressing foodies from across the globe. In this article, we will introduce you to a dosa seller from New York, who serves the delicacy in his cart in Manhattan's Washington Square Park. In fact, according to the Eaters New York, this NY Dosas cart has also been attracting guests and media attention for decades. And guess what, he is now popularly known as the 'Dosa Man' among New Yorkers.

Who Is The 'Dosa Man' Of New York?

According to the Eaters, Kandaswamy Thirukumar, also known as the 'Dosa Man', of Sri Lankan origin, opened his dosa cart in 2001. He says that a lot of people used to tell him that it was not going to work out, but "I didn't give up. I tried my best". And today, reportedly, his fan following goes far beyond its immediate neighbourhood in New York suburbs, and adjoining states.

The Open Magazine writes that Kandaswamy Thirukumar was honoured with the coveted Vendy Award in 2007 - New York's annual competition for the Best Street Food Vendor. It is also ranked as one of the top 20 food carts in New York by the New York Magazine. Moreover, he is listed in guidebooks of 42 countries. "I want dosa to be eaten sort of internationally," the Dosa Man explains.

Photo Credit: nydosas.com

What Do You Get At NY Dosas?

According to the NY Dosas website, the food here is purely vegetarian and gluten-free. The menu includes the classic masala dosa, special Pondicherry dosa, uttapam, idli, samosas, and more. You will also find here roti-sabzi and Jaffna meal, courtesy of Kandaswamy Thirukumar's Sri Lankan roots. The menu also mentions that all meals come with a cup of sambhar and a side of coconut chutney. As per Google, the cart opens at 11 am and works until 3 pm. However, the Dosa Man suggests everyone refer to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to learn more about the working hours of NY Dosas.