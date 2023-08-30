Video Of 'Dosa' Cone Dessert Confuses Internet, Video Gets 6M Views

A viral video shows the making of what looks to be a dosa cone with ice cream

Dosa has often been the subject of bizarre experiments by food vloggers and street food vendors. Similarly, we also come across numerous strange versions of ice cream and ice cream-based desserts. A video currently attracting many eyeballs online seems to be a combination of dosa and ice cream. People on the Internet are unsure exactly what it is. Nevertheless, it has managed to receive more than 6 million views and 1 lakh likes so far. But what exactly does this dessert consist of? Find out more below:

The reel was shared by the Instagram user @mumbaikarfoodie__. In it, we see a street food vendor spreading some light-coloured batter on a tawa. However, note that we don't get to see what goes into the making of the batter at any point in the video. The vendor scrapes and smoothens the surface of the batter. He then adds some chocolate sauce and spreads it around evenly. He proceeds to make a neat cone of the now-crisp dosa-like creation. He fills it with vanilla ice cream, tops it with chocolate shavings and drizzles it with more chocolate sauce. "Justice for Dosa," reads the text on the video. Watch the full reel here:



Although it was posted in June, the reel has continued to make the rounds online, amassing more than two thousand comments. Instagram users have reacted in different ways to this unique dessert. Several seem unsure what to call it, especially given the exact ingredients of the batter are unknown. A few have claimed that it should be called a crepe and not a dosa. Here are some of the comments:

"Honestly that's not a dosa anymore but a crepe."

"2min silence for dosa."

"Please leave the dosa alone."

"If they don't call it dosa then it's totally fine, I see nothing wrong with this dessert, it's basically an ice cream."

"Can we just call it something else rather than dosa? Why hurt people's sentiments!!, I'm not sure but a few fusion foods taste good too! But because of the name it got all hate."

"Actually, it tastes good - tastes like a waffle. I'm living in South India and one of my friends and I have done this before in a restaurant with paper dosa."

What did you think of the viral video? Let us know in the comments below.

