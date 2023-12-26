'Same Rate As Real Silver': Dosa Sold For Rs 600 At Mumbai Airport Shocks Internet

"Doesn't even look like something special," said a user.

An internet user recently took to Instagram and shared that he was surprised to see how expensive dosas are at Mumbai Airport. The user stated that the price of a Masala Dosa with buttermilk was Rs 600. Even though items are sold at an inflated price at the airport, this price of a simple food item shocked many on the internet.

A video of the same was shared by Instagram user Chef Don India. In the clip, the chef is seen making a dosa. Later, the camera pans to the restaurant's computerised menu display. A Masala Dosa with buttermilk costs Rs 600, but a Benne Khali Dosa costs Rs 620. If a customer wants to drink lassi or filter coffee with their dosa, the cost increases even further. "Gold cheaper than dosa at Mumbai Airport," reads the caption of the video.

Since being shared, the video has amassed 9.3 million views and 1.8 lakh views.

"Doesn't even look like something special," said a user.

"Meanwhile all south Indians wondering 'That's masala dosa?'" wrote a person.

A third added, "Who says you are paying for only the food cost? You are paying for the operations cost, infrastructure cost, convenience cost, high rent, security cost, super high tax, utilities, high maintenance cost, the staff cost itself is high (it's not a street stall where you can call a chhotu), and so much more.... You are consuming not just food but all these services. So you have to pay for them :)"

"And still really bad in taste, not to forget dry potato stuffing," said another person.

"Actually in real silver's rate is same as this dosa," remarked a user.

A user added, "Imagine paying 600rs for masala dosa which is still not better than 40-50rs one."

"This is what we call exploitation!!!! And surprisingly people still buy these and when they go to a market place, they bargain for a vegetable where farmers, sellers hardly calculate the profit... Strange world..." commented a person.