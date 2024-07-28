7 Recent Food-Related Guinness World Records That Went Viral On The Internet

(Photo Credit: Instagram/ guinnessworldrecords)

Guinness World Records has fascinated audiences for decades with astonishing achievements. Among the many categories, food-related records never fail to wow us. From consuming large quantities of food in minutes to awe-inspiring balance acts, these records showcase human determination and skills in different ways. When videos of these records go viral online, people react with a mix of astonishment and admiration. Some question if the record-breakers are even human, while others may find some feats rather bizarre. Here are 7 food-related Guinness World Records that have recently taken the internet by storm:

1. Most cans opened in one minute

Andre Ortolf from Germany set the record for the maximum number of cans opened with a ring pull in one minute. Mr Ortolf successfully opened 89 cans in just 60 seconds. Watch the full video here.

2. Most tomatoes cut in a minute while blindfolded

Wallace Wong, also known as "Six Pack Chef," set a Guinness World Record for most tomatoes cut in one minute while blindfolded. He cut 9 tomatoes in 60 seconds. Read the full story here.

3. Most garlic cloves sliced in 30 seconds

Wallace Wong also sliced 117 garlic cloves in 30 seconds on June 12, 2024, in London. A Guinness World Records official supervised and verified the record. Click here to learn more.

4. Most cans crushed with the head in 30 seconds

Muhammad Rashid, a prolific record breaker in martial arts from Karachi, Pakistan, crushed 39 drink cans with his head in 30 seconds on May 19, 2024. He also holds multiple other records, including most cans crushed with the head in one minute (58 cans) set on February 13, 2023. Read the full story here.

5. Most walnuts crushed in a minute

Andre Ortolf, from Germany, achieved a new Guinness World Record by crushing 44 walnuts with his teeth in just one minute. The record was recognised by Guinness World Records, who shared a video of the feat on their official Instagram handle. Read more here.

6. Champagne bottles opened using nunchaku

Xie Desheng from Shanxi, China, opened 10 champagne bottles using nunchaku in the fastest time of 39.9 seconds. Find out more about the feat here.

7. Consuming most hot sauce in one minute

Chase Bradshaw from the United States consumed 332.70 grams of hot sauce in just one minute. The record-breaking attempt took place on March 8, 2024, at a Taco Bell in Dallas, Texas, and was shared on Guinness World Records' Instagram handle. Read the full story here.

