Watch: Fruit Seller Teaches Her Kids Near Roadside Stall, Video Goes Viral

A video showing a woman teaching her kids by the roadside has gone viral. Photo: X/@dc_sanjay_jas

Social media often brings to one's attention aspects of everyday life that one may not think twice about. A recent viral video has done something of the sort, perhaps reminding the Internet about the value of what many of us take for granted. The short clip was posted on X (formerly Twitter) and has won many hearts online. It shows a woman teaching her two young children, in between her own work by the roadside. People have responded in different ways to it online. Find out more below:

Also Read: Viral Now: Chef Vikas Khanna's Sweet Gesture For Flight Crew Wins The Internet

The video was shared by X user @dc_sanjay_jas. When the video opens, we see a woman standing behind what looks to be a fruit cart on the side of a road. She turns back to attend to her children, who are seated on a cloth spread on the ground. A book, pencils and a school bag are also visible. The woman seats one of the kids near her lap and guides his hands to write something in the book. Since there is no audio, we don't know whether she said anything out loud. The caption, which is in Hindi, translates to: "Today, I don't have any words for the caption!!" Watch the complete video here:



Also Read: At This Japanese Restaurant, You're Not Likely To Get What You Ordered - Here's Why

Since being posted on 29 August 2023, the post has already received more than 106K views. In reply, many X users have saluted the woman's efforts and emphasised the importance of education. Read some of their reactions below:

One user wrote, "Padega India tabhi aage badhega India, kitni samjhdaar maa hai. Salute to this lady." ["When Indians educate themselves only then will the country progress, what an intelligent mother she is. Salute to this lady."]

Padega India tabhi aage badhega India, kitni samjhdaar maa hai. Salute to this lady — Raj Gahlot π (@iRajGahlot) August 29, 2023

"Education isn't something you can finish."



-- Isaac Asimov (1920 - 1992) — MY THOUGHTS☜ (@sir_Rahulsaxena) August 29, 2023

Salute to this mother — Sheetal (@Sheetal65169936) August 29, 2023

Great 🙏🙏 — V N Chary (@VNChary19) August 29, 2023

Another person requested the X user to help them in whatever way he could: "Sir inki madad karein jo bhi ho sake."

Sir inki madad karein jo bhi ho sake — Balvinder Singh (@Balvind59851369) August 29, 2023

What did you think of the video? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Iconic London Restaurant 'India Club' Shuts In September After 70 Years