Iconic London Restaurant 'India Club' Shuts In September After 70 Years

An iconic London restaurant, it was a hub for the Indian community. Photo: Instagram/indiaclublondon

Restaurants form an integral part of the cultural and social history of any city. Sometimes, they serve as landmarks as they have been around for ages. One such restaurant in London called 'The India Club' has been around in the city since 1951. And now, the 70-year-old establishment has decided to shut its doors much to the disappointment of the Indians in the city. The historic eatery was served a notice by the owners to make way for a modernised hotel, as per a report by PTI.

"It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the closure of the India Club, with our last day open to the public on September 17," they announced. Kusoom Vadgama, a historian and a regular at the club, told BBC, "In the 1950s and 60s, it was the only place Indians could go to meet people who spoke their language and ate their food. The India Club helped all of us feel a little less alone in our new home."

As per the report, the interiors were also made to resemble the coffee shops of the pre-independence era. The food was affordable and delicious and served as the perfect backdrop for political debates and discussions. The décor of the café has remained largely unchanged over the past 70 years. Dishes like dosa, butter chicken, pakoras, coffee and masala chai were some of the most-loved items on their menu.

Interestingly, the India Club also has a close connection with Indian politician and MP Shashi Tharoor. His father, Chandran Tharoor, was one of the founding members of the restaurant. "As the son of one of its founders, I lament the passing of an institution that served so many Indians (and not only Indians) for nearly three-quarters of a century," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). His sister, Smita Tharoor, told BBC, "The India Club has a very special place in our hearts, and it's sad to see it go. Now, only the memories remain."