At This Japanese Restaurant, You're Not Likely To Get What You Ordered - Here's Why

The 'Restaurant of Mistaken Orders' in Japan has a special message to share

Have you ever received something you did not order at a restaurant? Depending on our mood and circumstances, each of us may have varying reactions to this situation. From the staff's point of view, such an incident is viewed as something to be corrected - essentially, it's a mistake. But there's a restaurant in Japan where such a situation is almost a norm, rather than a sign of negligence. Here, the waiters don't find themselves in trouble when they serve a different dish. In fact, they are expected to. Wondering why?

The 'Restaurant of Mistaken Orders' is the brainchild of Shiro Oguni, a Japanese television director. Oguni wanted to make people reconsider how they view ageing as well as the complex problems that it brings. He specifically wished to target one cognitive issue: dementia. He came up with an ingenious idea to challenge people's perceptions about the same. In the concept movie for the project, he explains, "Dementia is so widely misunderstood. People believe you can't do anything for yourself. And the condition will often mean complete isolation from society." So when you attend a pop-up of The Restaurant of Mistaken Orders, you will find that the waiting staff is solely composed of people suffering from dementia. Diners are thus obliged to interact and confront their own preconceptions about this condition.

The waiters may misremember orders, present them unexpectedly or even decide to join customers for their meal! Diners are encouraged to respond with humour and warmth. Getting the wrong order can sometimes be funny, and the project wholeheartedly embraces this aspect. Oguni's objective seems to be to nudge people from mere awareness or tolerance of dementia towards acceptance and understanding. The first event of the Restaurant of Mistaken Orders took place in 2017. Since then, it has been regularly organised at different venues. The project was first made possible due to crowd-funding and continues to rely on the generosity of donors worldwide, including contributions via their website.

