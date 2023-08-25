Restaurant Customer Refuses To Tip US Waitress, Internet Shares Mixed Reactions

A waitress revealed the surprising reason a couple refused to tip. Photo: Reddit

The concept of leaving tips for restaurant staff has different connotations all over the world. In India, tips are completely voluntary, although some restaurants do levy a service charge over and above the usual bill amount. In other countries like the USA, leaving a tip of about 20% is considered generous and quite normal. Thus, when a waitress at a restaurant was attending to a couple and they left no tip, she was quite astonished. She took to Reddit to narrate the incident anonymously and her post received mixed responses. Take a look:

The post was shared in the sub-Reddit r/mildlyinfuriating a couple of days back. Since the time it was posted, it has received 13k upvotes and 1.3k comments. In the click, we could see a photograph of the invoice of the couple who dined at the restaurant. The bill total came to $65.80 or Rs. 5,400 approximately. However, the couple refused to add a tip for the waitress and instead left a note along with a copy of the invoice.

"No tip. Because it was very rude to ask my wife and me if we wanted separate checks," read the note on the invoice. Thus, the customer felt that it was understood that they would have the same cheque. Meanwhile, the waitress further revealed that they had written this with a pen that belonged to her. "He had the audacity to write this with my pen," she said in the caption.

Reddit users debated the incident in the comments section of the post. "Chances are they weren't going to tip anyways and found some lame excuse," said one user. "We should just do away with the whole tipping thing at restaurants like Europe," suggested another. Take a look at the reactions:

