Watch: Thin Onion Slices In Minutes! Viral Hack Gets Over 17 Million Views

Onion slicing and peeling can often be an arduous task.

From being a crunchy accompaniment to meals to adding a burst of flavour to dishes, onion is one of the most versatile ingredients in our kitchens. A plate of dal-rice or roti-sabzi would be incomplete without some onion rings by the side. However, when it comes to cutting and preparing this vegetable, we often struggle quite a bit. Onions tend to emit a pungent odour and particles in the air which often causes tears or a burning sensation. So, if you want to quickly slice the onion into thin pieces, how should you go about it? A new viral video has shown how to make thin onion slices in a matter of minutes.

The video of the onion-slicing hack was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by an account named Today Years Old. In a matter of just 24 hours, it has already received over 17.5 million views and 147k likes. "I am so furious," read the caption. Take a look:

I am so furious pic.twitter.com/Xla6VM8LKm — Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) August 23, 2023

Also Read: How To Reheat Donuts Perfectly? Baker Tests Viral Hack, See What Happens

In the short 10-second clip, the interesting viral hack of cutting up onions was shown. First, the onion was peeled and then a fork was inserted into it to keep it steady. Then, the fork was inverted upside down and pressed with one hand. Using the other hand, quick strokes were used with a peeler to get thin onion slices in a matter of seconds. Both sides of the peeler were used for even faster results. How simple and hassle-free, right?

The amazing viral video of the onion-slicing hack was appreciated by chefs and home cooks. "Ok who knew this but didn't tell the rest of us?" questioned a user. Another said, "Why didn't anyone show me this 40 years ago?" Take a look at the reactions:

cool hack. the fork holds the onion in place while the potato peeler peels da onion. me like. and it's a red onion, the most flavourful of onions, IMO — Patricia K. McCarthy - Author 🧲 (@PKMfantasies) August 24, 2023

Usually these are infuriating but that's kind of smart — Chef Ape (@ChefApeMan) August 24, 2023

Where has she been since? — Abu Mahmoud (@zaeem16064429) August 24, 2023

How do people figure these kind of things out… — iJokerOG (@iJokerOG) August 24, 2023

This is not the only viral hack to take the internet by storm. Recently, another cutting hack showed how to cut bell peppers without making a mess, in a fuss-free way. Click here to read more about this interesting trick.