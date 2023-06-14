Netflix Set To Open Its First Pop-Up Restaurant In This City

Netflix will launch the restaurant on June 30 in Los Angeles.

Netflix is all set to launch a pop-up restaurant on June 30 in Los Angeles and serve food prepared by some of the platform's most well-known chefs. The event will feature chefs from some of the most famous cooking programmes on Netflix, including 'Chef's Table', 'Is It Cake?' and 'Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend', as per a press release by the streaming giant.

The food concept, known as Netflix Bites, would centre on an "elevated dining experience" with chefs who appear in various Netflix shows. Chefs including Curtis Stone (Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend), Dominique Crenn (Chef's Table, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend), Rodney Scott (Chef's Table: BBQ), Ming Tsai (Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend), Ann Kim (Chef's Table: Pizza), Nadiya Hussain (Nadiya Bakes), Jacques Torres (Nailed It!) and Andrew Zimmern (Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend) will all be participating in the same. Additionally, there will be drinks created by Drink Masters' mixologists.

"These culinary legends will team up to create a special tasting menu that features flavorful bites showing off their unique specialities and giving fans and foodies alike a one-of-a-kind restaurant experience," Netflix said in a statement.

Michelin-starred chef Curtis Stone shared her excitement about her involvement in the process. She said in a statement, "Bringing my love of food to people across the world is one of the biggest thrills of my life but this screen-to-table experience of giving fans a taste of what happens on camera is just awesome. The talented chefs and mixologists assembled means there is something for everyone, and I'm wildly excited that my team at Curtis Stone Events is involved in bringing NETFLIX BITES to life."

Netflix Bites expands on the life experiences it has previously offered, such as 'The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience', 'Stranger Things: The Experience', and 'Money Heist: The Experience'. The restaurant will be open seven days a week from 5-10 p.m., with an additional brunch service on weekends.

Josh Simon, Vice President of Consumer Products at Netflix said, "From episode to entree, with NETFLIX BITES we are creating an in-person experience where fans can immerse themselves in their favourite food shows. We are excited to collaborate with these incredible chefs who will bring this vision to life and showcase an array of their delicious menus."