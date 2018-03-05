Want To Lose Weight Fast? Follow These Effective Tips That May Help!

Losing weight is a gradual process and one cannot shed extra kilos overnight; it needs patience and dedication to see positive results. While exercise is the key to lose weight, your diet also plays a crucial role in helping you cut down on those flabs. It is not just about eating healthy, but also eating right. Knowing the right tricks can help you lose weight or even prevent new pounds from packing. So if you are trying to shed those extra kilos rather quickly, you must know that these fad diets are not as good as they promise to be. But we tell you some expert tips on how to lose weight quickly without having to give up on a healthy lifestyle.

Follow these simple tips to lose weight effectively.

1. Do not skip breakfast

Skipping breakfast may make you eat more during the day than what you normally would eat. Most studies show that breakfast eaters tend to be leaner and are less likely to be overweight or obese. Never skip breakfast and instead include fibre and protein rich foods in your diet.

2. Drink warm water right in the morning

Every morning drink warm water to ensure healthy digestion of food through the day. Make sure to add lemon juice in it.

3. Have protein in every meal

Protein is an essential part of a healthy diet; however having protein at all meal times, accelerates weight loss. It also leaves you feeling full for longer and helps lower your total body fat.

4. Cut down on refined carbs and sugar

All refined carbs break down in your body to produce sugar. This in turn will cause blood sugar to spike. Refined carbs and sugar also retain water and cause bloating that is something you must avoid.

5. Sleep well

Sleep replenishes and rejuvenates your body. Insufficient sleep impacts your hunger and fullness hormones. Therefore, it is important to sleep for at least 7-8 hours every night.