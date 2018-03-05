Want To Lose Weight Fast? Follow These Effective Tips That May Help!

Follow these simple tips to lose weight effectively.
1. Do not skip breakfast
Skipping breakfast may make you eat more during the day than what you normally would eat. Most studies show that breakfast eaters tend to be leaner and are less likely to be overweight or obese. Never skip breakfast and instead include fibre and protein rich foods in your diet.
2. Drink warm water right in the morning
Every morning drink warm water to ensure healthy digestion of food through the day. Make sure to add lemon juice in it.
3. Have protein in every meal
Protein is an essential part of a healthy diet; however having protein at all meal times, accelerates weight loss. It also leaves you feeling full for longer and helps lower your total body fat.
4. Cut down on refined carbs and sugar
All refined carbs break down in your body to produce sugar. This in turn will cause blood sugar to spike. Refined carbs and sugar also retain water and cause bloating that is something you must avoid.
5. Sleep well
Sleep replenishes and rejuvenates your body. Insufficient sleep impacts your hunger and fullness hormones. Therefore, it is important to sleep for at least 7-8 hours every night.