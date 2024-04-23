Viral Video Shows Person Making Jelly In Fridge Drawer, Internet Wants Her To Simply Use A Bowl

A viral video shows a person making jelly in a drawer (Photo Credit: Instagram/ richardsalesofficial)

One of the most fun parts of making jelly is the potential to get it in different shapes. With the help of special moulds, you can make jelly that takes unique and interesting forms. But have you ever come across a jelly drawer? A recent video on this concept has gone viral. In the Instagram reel, we see digital creator Richard Sales react to a step-by-step video of an unidentified person making Jello (a famous Jelly brand) in their refrigerator's drawer.

The person first empties multiple packets of strawberry Jello mix into an empty drawer. This is followed by some packets of lemon flavour Jello and extra gelatin. The person pours boiling water over these ingredients. They stir them together to dissolve the gelatin and then add cold water to the drawer. After mixing this in too, they proceed to add frozen fruit chunks to the liquid Jello base.

The person finally closes the drawers and advises the viewers to just leave it to set overnight. Finally, they showcase their "jello drawer" near the end of the video. Watch the complete reel below:

The reel has received more than 10 million views so far. In the comments, many people were confused about the need to make Jello in this way. Several users expressed hygiene concerns. Check out some of the reactions below:

"Or hear me out. You can use a bowl..."

"Jello tasting like bell peppers and onions."

"This video gave me anxiety."

"1,254,876 fruit flies liked this post."

"This is *genius* - I think you misspelt disgusting."

"My mother will kill me if I keep the fridge open too long."

"Good luck with cleaning."

"The internet is filled with ridiculousness."

Dessert in a drawer is not exactly a new concept to social media users. Last year, a restaurant's special Tiramisu drawer took the internet by storm, making headlines worldwide. However, the approach to food storage was different in this case. Foodies were also more in favour of it. Click here to read the full story.

