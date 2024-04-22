'Absolutely Breathtaking' - Cake Inspired By Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Wows Internet

A viral video shows the making of a special Bollywood-themed cake (Photo: Instagram/_essange_)

Cakes with surprising and nostalgic themes often go viral, winning hearts with the creativity and skills they reflect. Recently, a sweet creation with a desi theme took Instagram by storm. In the now-viral video, a baker can be seen designing a cake with motifs from the popular Bollywood film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. She adds numerous details from the film as well as the silhouettes of the main characters in front of Raichand mansion in the movie. In the Instagram reel by @_essange_, we can see the cake artist design different elements by piping icing of various colours. As she proceeds, she explains some of the details in a voice-over.

The Raichand Mansion forms the backdrop. She designed part of the sun shining in one corner in reference to the movie's legendary song "Suraj Hua Maddham". On one side of the mansion, she illustrated structures representing India Gate and Qutub Minar in Delhi. On the other, she designed Big Ben and London Bridge, in reference to the characters' move to that city. In other parts of the landscape, she added more references to the film, including a plate of laddoos, an aarti thali, a helicopter, and a silhouette of the family picture in the centre. Watch the complete viral video below.

The reel has received over 1.5 million views so far. In the comments, people were left amazed by this Bollywood-themed cake. Check out some of the reactions below:

"OMG this is sooo good! What an amazing talent and amount of patience you have."

"Your composition and picking up all the small little details is everything."

"Damn girl this is amazing."

"I'd never eat this and frame it and keep it forever."

"Ok but the fact is you can tell which one is Amitabh Bachchan because of his hair."

"Ok I didn't know, I would NEED a Bollywood-inspired cake in my life until now!!!"

"This is insanely beautiful. Great artist you are."

"I would love to see an Om Shanti Om One."

