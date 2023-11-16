Watch: 'Tiramisu Drawer' Restaurant Showcases Other Drawers - Internet Can't Get Enough

A viral video shows yummy foods stored in a restaurant's drawers (Photo: Instagram/ondapastabar)

Some time ago, a reel showcasing a Manchester restaurant's "tiramisu drawer" took the internet by storm. In the viral video, we could see a large drawer in the kitchen filled with the yummy Italian dessert. When it was time to plate it, a chef could be seen simply scooping it out of the drawer. Given the popularity of this coffee-flavoured delicacy, it is no surprise that the video received millions of views and tens of thousands of likes. More recently, the restaurant has released a follow-up video displaying the other treats stored in its kitchen drawers. This too has become a hit with foodies online.

In the Instagram reel by @ondapastabar, we can see different drawers being pulled out to showcase their delectable contents. One can spot what looks to be different types of pasta (gnocchi, spaghetti, macaroni, etc). Others hold sauces and other ingredients. One of them has what we're guessing is fresh basil pesto - with its vibrant green colour. Another has a delicious-looking bread loaf in it. The final shot features the famous tiramisu drawer. Watch the complete reel below.



The video has received more than 8.1 million views and more than 160K likes so far. The comment section is filled with appreciative remarks. Many Instagram users love the idea of having such drawers for different food items. Others have also praised the neatness of the restaurant's kitchen. Check out some of the reactions below.

"I hope the chefs have a drawer too that you all sleep in."

"I want to live in that kitchen, do u have a free bed and a spoon please?"

"I'll take a focaccia drawer, a gnocchi drawer, and a tiramisu drawer, please."

"The neatness is giving me the feels."

"It's a dream!"

"These are so satisfying."

"A drawer for everything! I'm in heaven."

"Drawers of dreams."

"I need to work there."

