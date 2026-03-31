Viral Video: Man Flags 'Foreign Substance' In Amul High Protein Buttermilk, Company Responds

A video shared on Instagram has raised concerns after a user claimed to have found a foreign or suspicious substance inside a pack of Amul High Protein Buttermilk, a product widely consumed across India. The video, posted by Instagram user @kabir0760, shows the user flagging what he described as an unusual find inside the packaged buttermilk. Calling it a “serious concern” that needs immediate attention, the user urged the company and food safety authorities to look into the matter.

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Details Shared In The Video

In the clip, the user said he had recently purchased the product and was alarmed to notice something suspicious inside it. Seemingly, the buttermilk appeared to have bits of paper or a soggy substance immersed in it, although there is no clarity or confirmation. Highlighting the trust associated with the Amul brand, he said the issue was particularly concerning given the company's reputation for quality and safety.

The details mentioned in the video include:

Product: Amul High Protein Buttermilk

Issue: Foreign or suspicious substance found inside

Batch Number / Manufacturing Date: BAF0411 / February 10, 2026

The user also tagged @amul_india, requesting an urgent investigation and clarification, and tagged @fssai_india seeking necessary attention from the food safety regulator.

Watch The Video Below:

Amul Responded To The Viral Video

Amul has responded to the video in the comments section. In its reply, the company said, “We apologize for the inconvenience caused. Kindly DM us your order ID so our team can assist you swiftly and efficiently.”

At the time of writing this report, no further clarification or findings from the company or food safety authorities have been made public.

Also Read: Worms Found In Amul Curd On Vande Bharat, Indian Railways Summons Brand

How The Internet Reacted To The Viral Video

Several users reacted to the video of high-protein buttermilk with an unusual substance.

One user wrote, “Why is Amul brand going down the drains”

Another user wrote, "The same has happened to me also, I have even raised complaint but no response from @amul_india The smell was tooo worse and it was completely spoilt one with some kind of tissue thing inside the package”

A third user commented, “Just stay away from tetra packs.”

“I'm seeing these Amul-related videos very often nowadays,” wrote another user.

Many users also joked about the unusual substance and called it “protein ki malai” (cream made from protein) in the comments section.